What the political 'Left' is planning for the US and the world

When I say Left, I’m not only talking about Democrats, I’m talking about anyone who believes in bigger than big government. Such people think, or pretend to think, they’ve just discovered… There are many other people who need help and protection… As if this is a new fact, a new occurrence in the history of the planet.

(To read about Jon’s mega-collection, The Matrix Revealed) And because it is new, “we” must step up and provide that help, from the top down, no matter the cost, no matter how, no matter the sacrifice. If a room can hold four people, it will now hold ten, even if there isn’t enough air for ten people. We will somehow invent air. We will create a new money system, or go deeper into debt on the old one. We will make a state that already has $250 billion in unfunded liabilities into a state that is three trillion in the hole—-because it doesn’t matter, because money is endless, because… The help and protection these other people need… Which may require 20 million human helpers… When there are only four million human helpers… Will somehow be accomplished… Even if it can’t be… And even if the attempt creates chaos for everyone. With that delusional proposition in hand, an overall top-down PLAN will be devised to help and protect everyone all at once. When some of the dust clears on this psychotic scheme, it’s apparent that…

The help and the protection for those who need it…. Was just an elite cover story to justify… Increasing power at the top and… Putting in place a plan to dominate and control the population. And all the ensuing laws and regulations… And propaganda and protests and riots in support of the plan… Are coming from the top… To make sure the plan is followed. In the end, all the protection and help… Really amount to ironclad control… Of everyone. This is the device of the USSR, China… And the operation called COVID. AKA the fake pandemic. And all the earnest and sincere and devoted people… Who wanted to help…

Through the implementation of… The top-down plan… Formed by the bigger than big government… Were duped and tricked and used. They were the rubes and yokels and marks… In the great con. So when you hear that America or any nation… Must have a national PLAN… Under which everyone must wear a mask and keep their distance… And submit to lockdowns whenever they are decreed… From the top… Know that you are looking at this con. No matter how the con is explained or rationalized or justified… No matter who is spouting the “rigorous science”… Know you are looking at this con.





Remember that the war of centuries… The war that was waged to obtain… Individual freedom… Was not fought and won so that… A top-down force called government could step in and… Destroy the natural fact… Called freedom. Know that any such top-down effort to destroy freedom… Is the goal of the plan… And the plan is a con. A con is a con… Is a con.



