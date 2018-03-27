With Friends Like This Trump Doesn’t Need Enemies

President Trump remains in my opinion the greatest POTUS to come down the pike since the early days of the republic. I thank God every day that Trump is president, and consider America blessed indeed to have such an intelligent, street savvy, compassionate, stalwart, and courageous patriot at our helm.

Geeze Louise, to listen to Rush Limbaugh, Ann Coulter, and a host of other fair-weather friends you would think that President Trump has started eating aborted fetuses for breakfast. Get a grip people, he signed a short-term Omnibus spending bill, he didn’t give away the keys to the kingdom.

Do you have ANY idea what America would look like today if Hillary Clinton and the corrupt globalist cabal had won the presidential election?

How soon we forget. Do you have ANY idea what America would look like today if Hillary Clinton and the corrupt globalist cabal had won the presidential election? DO YOU REALLY? I seriously doubt any of the sunshine patriots and summer-time soldiers who are so quick to dismiss President Trump’s myriad and impressive accomplishments have any real grasp of how closely the USA came to being killed off for good in November of 2016.

In my article “Trickle-Down Trump”, I mentioned that one of the qualities that President Trump possesses is a “an unflagging positive attitude.” The importance of such an attitude on our individual lives and the life of America as a whole cannot be overemphasized. The famed philosopher William James put it succinctly: “Pessimism leads to weakness, optimism to power!”

He expanded on this theme during a series of lectures he gave at the University of Edinburgh, Scotland during the fin de siecle of the 19th and 20th centuries.

The attitude of unhappiness is not only painful, it is mean and ugly. What can be more base and unworthy than the pining, puling, mumping mood, no matter by what outward ills it may have been engendered? What is more injurious to others? What less helpful to others as a way out of difficulty? It but fastens and perpetuates the trouble which occasioned it and increases the total evil of the situation. At all costs then, we ought to reduce the sway of that mood: we ought to scout it in ourselves and others, and never show it tolerance. But it is impossible to carry on this discipline in the subjective sphere without zealously emphasizing the brighter and minimizing the darker aspects of the objective sphere…. (italics added)

—William James “The Varieties of Religious Experience” (p. 86, paperback)

So, lighten the f—k up and give President Trump some breathing room. Save your “pining, puling, mumping” moods for those who deserve it – say Congress.