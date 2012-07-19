Elizabeth Warren is 1/64 to 1/1024 native Peruvian, or something

You Didn’t Build That Teepee!



Elizabeth “Fauxcahontas” Warren once told We the People that “You didn’t build that teepee!” or something along those lines. Her point being that in terms of the universal gestalt everything is interconnected and there’s no free lunch…or everyone gets a free lunch, or something. In any event, we are pleased to see that Ms. Warren has undergone rigorous scientific testing in order to prove her Cherokee heritage once and for all.

Apparently Native American DNA samples are few and far between in the United States, so the best she could come up with were DNA samples from Mexico and South America (Hola!). Buried deep within the Globe story, however, is the admission that the Stanford University researcher [Carlos Bustamante] who studied her DNA sample did not actually use samples of Native American DNA to determine whether Warren’s dubious claims of Cherokee ancestry were true. To make up for the dearth of Native American DNA, Bustamante used samples from Mexico, Peru, and Colombia to stand in for Native American. —Joel B. Pollak “Elizabeth Warren’s DNA Test Included 0% Actual Native American DNA” Apparently, there is a dearth of Native Americans in native America – such things as Native American DNA samples must be shopped for out of country. Who knew? Be that as it may, we can now at last say with certainty that Elizabeth Warren is 1/64 to 1/1024 native Peruvian, or something. Thank goodness that’s finally cleared up. I had no idea there was a Peruvian/Mexican/Columbian branch of the Cherokee tribe, but what do I know? I imagine that the Cherokee folks must be soo proud…well, maybe not. At any rate, 2020 here we come!

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Born June 4, 1951 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Served in the U.S. Navy from 1970-1974 in both UDT-21 (Underwater Demolition Team) and SEAL Team Two. Worked as a commercial diver in the waters off of Scotland, India, and the United States. Worked overseas in the Merchant Marines. While attending the University of South Florida as a journalism student in 1998 was presented with the “Carol Burnett/University of Hawaii AEJMC Research in Journalism Ethics Award,” 1st place undergraduate division. (The annual contest was set up by Carol Burnett with money she won from successfully suing a national newspaper for libel). Awarded US Army, US Navy, South African, and Russian jump wings. Graduate of NOLS (National Outdoor Leadership School, 1970). Member of Mensa, China Post #1, and lifetime member of the NRA and UDT/SEAL Association.