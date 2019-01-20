WhatFinger

Fake Vietnam vet’s backstory falls apart

NATHAN PHILLIPS, LIAR

NATHAN PHILLIPS, LIARUnsavory facts have emerged about the obnoxious Indian activist Nathan Phillips who accosted Catholic high schooler Nick Sandmann at the Lincoln Memorial for being a white male Trump supporter.

To recap, Sandmann, is a student from Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky, who was in Washington, D.C., Friday after attending this year’s highly successful March for Life which garnered 100,000 or more attendees. Rocked by scandals including the revelation of its leaders’ virulent anti-Semitism, the Women’s March on Saturday in the nation’s capital attracted barely 10,000 attendees.

Canada Free Press, CFP Editor Judi McLeod

Breaking News

Cover Stories, News

Protecting Our Children From Radical Leftwing Activists

By Judi McLeod

Protecting Our Children From Radial Leftwing ActivistsLike the Fake News that wholly created and sustains him,  Native American rights activist Nathan Phillips seems to have a low regard for facts and truth in what really happened to the students of Covington School on January 18.

Like so many of the made-to-order activists sent out by progressive-left ‘Rebels With A Trumped-up Cause’, Phillips seems to be looking for racism and bigotry in all the wrong places.

Man-Made Wildfires

By Viv Forbes

Man-Made WildfiresCarbon dioxide must be an almighty gas – it gets blamed for almost every human disaster.

Now we have the alarmist Climate Council blaming bushfires on carbon dioxide and global warming. Focussing on the wrong problem is doing more harm than good. It is disappointing to see respected firefighters like Greg Mullins now blaming “climate change” for more and worse bushfires, and now even promoting the misguided Climate Council.

That Long Winter at Valley Shutdown

By Michael R. Shannon

That Long Winter at Valley ShutdownThe long winter at Valley Shutdown is evidently growing more dire for federal employees. They have now missed their FIRST paycheck. Repercussions from this disaster extend all the way into Latin America. My son was browsing the Facebook page for the Swamp suburb where we live. He came across a female federal employee who was distraught because the furlough had forced her to lay off the housekeeper.

Prog-Left Now Openly Calling All Would-Be Killers To The Kill

By Judi McLeod

Prog-Left Now Openly Calling All Would-Be Killers To The KillFuelled by mainstream, social media and celebrity Twitter accounts, the hate-spewing progressive-left is now openly calling all would-be killers to the kill.

It happened on Friday night when it became A-Okay to call for violence on Christian high school students who have been coming out in increasing numbers to “march for life”.

If you can’t kill the enemy, you can at least maim and cripple them by kicking them in the groin. (Twitchy, Jan. 20, 2019)

THE LEFT’S SMIRKING MAGA KID HOAX

THE LEFT’S SMIRKING MAGA KID HOAXA video posted online over the weekend showing a teenaged Trump supporter’s awkward reaction to having his personal space aggressively invaded by a loud left-wing agitator sparked a leftist-led social media meltdown that will not soon be forgotten.

American Politics

Recent Columns

thumbnail
Better For Health To Ignore The Climate Movement
thumbnail
Identifying factors that influence mercury levels in tuna
thumbnail
Immigration Group Sues SPLC
thumbnail
What makes the deadly pufferfish so delectable
thumbnail
Illegal Immigrants Who Stabbed Classmate “Previously Confirmed as MS-13 Gang Members”
thumbnail
Canadian Taxpayers Federation going to court to stand up for taxpayers and beer drinkers
thumbnail
Journalism Doesn’t Exist
thumbnail
Military Policy Goes into Effect
thumbnail
The Border Wall Superbowl
thumbnail
Fake News in a Nutshell
thumbnail
“State of Palestine” set to confront Trump at United Nations
thumbnail
Huge Backlog Could Trigger New Wave Of Shale Oil
thumbnail
Remembering the Unborn
thumbnail
Reflecting on Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Faith in the American Dream
thumbnail
Prime Minister Trudeau now owns the two highest-spending years in Canadian history outside of war or
thumbnail
Whatever Happened to Face to Face Conversation?
thumbnail
Another TEOTWAWKI Nothing-Burger
thumbnail
CFIB Paperweight “Awards”: Warm plates, hazardous hand soap, and the Weed-Which-Must-Not
thumbnail
TRUMP’S BORDER WALL DEAL REBUFFED BY DEMS
thumbnail
Why No One Likes Elizabeth Warren
thumbnail
Fraser Institute releases Ontario elementary school rankings
thumbnail
The Real United Nations
Ray DiLorenzo   --World
thumbnail
Climate hysterics skyrocket
thumbnail
My Exciting Trip to the Liquor Store in Fascist Canada
thumbnail
Unborn Baby Eagles
thumbnail
TO WIN IN 2020 TRUMP MUST BUILD THE WALL
thumbnail
Taxpayers Federation Applauds OSAP and Tuition Changes
thumbnail
Videos May Stop Abortion Funding
thumbnail
Dismemberment Case Before High Court
thumbnail
President Trump Major Announcement on Border Crisis
thumbnail
Economists Mislead on Carbon Tax
thumbnail
The United Nations is trying to grab control of worldwide immigration policies
Claudia Rosett   --World
thumbnail
Hospitals Guard Prices Like the CIA Guards Secrets
thumbnail
When environmentalism becomes corruption—Part 1
thumbnail
The “Quantum Glass” Battery Hype
thumbnail
THE SHARON-BUSH LETTERS, AND WHY PEACE IS NOT POSSIBLE WITH PALESTINIANS

Lifestyles-- Health-- Tourism

thumbnail
Speaker Pelosi is on the phone for you, Mr. President
thumbnail
Fidget spinner as centrifuge separates blood plasma (video)
thumbnail
Coming soon: A blood test for Alzheimer’s disease?
thumbnail
Blister fluid could help diagnose burn severity
thumbnail
Dry-cured ham bones –– a source of heart-healthy peptides?
thumbnail
Capturing chemotherapy drugs before they can cause side effects
Impact with Sam Clovis
Deplorables by Dag Barkley
Speaker Pelosi is on the phone for you, Mr. President
 Dag Barkley

Speaker Pelosi is on the phone for you, Mr. President

A recent opinion poll shows 74% of Democrats would vote Alexandria Occasional-Cortex for President
 Dag Barkley

A recent opinion poll shows 74% of Democrats would vote Alexandria Occasional-Cortex for President

Popular Stories

Democrat Presidential Hopefuls Court Al Sharpton, Ignore Controversial Past
Diocese of Covington Walking Back Condemnation of MAGA Kids
Suspicious packages reported, removed, from Covington, Ky., diocese building
Ohio’s new governor says he’ll sign ‘heartbeat’ abortion bill that Kasich vetoed
Feds: Oracle Discriminated Against American Minorities in Favor of Foreigners
Microsoft Teams with Establishment ‘NewsGuard’ to Create News Blacklist
Native American activist in viral confrontation never deployed overseas, Marines say
‘Predominantly Migrant’ Gang Attack Germans at Train Station
Covington Catholic Bishop and School Administration — Who Threw the Kids Under the Bus —
Lawyer Representing Covington Kids Receives Bomb Threat After Giving Celebs and Journalists 48 Hour
Zephen Xaver: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know
Venezuela’s freedom begins with new interim president Juan Guaidó
Five people are killed in Florida bank shooting
Producers: Music Labels Blacklisting Pro-Life ‘Unplanned’ with License Rejections
Cracks in border wall resistance? Pelosi facing Dem pressure to deal with Trump, end shutdown
Trump sends letter to Pelosi pledging to go ahead with State of the Union address
Trump sends letter to Pelosi pledging to go ahead with State of the Union address
Disney Producer Wishes For The Covington Kids’ Death By Woodchipper; Apologizes, Disney Stays
Wag killed our dog — and tried to buy our silence
KY Prosecutor Confirms: Multiple Investigations Underway Into Twitter Users For TERRORIST THREATS
The Human Face of God, The Holy Veil of Manoppello
Infrastructure