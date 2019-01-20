NATHAN PHILLIPS, LIAR

Protecting Our Children From Radical Leftwing Activists By Judi McLeod Like the Fake News that wholly created and sustains him, Native American rights activist Nathan Phillips seems to have a low regard for facts and truth in what really happened to the students of Covington School on January 18. Like so many of the made-to-order activists sent out by progressive-left ‘Rebels With A Trumped-up Cause’, Phillips seems to be looking for racism and bigotry in all the wrong places.

The Deep Hypocrisy of Pelosi, Schumer and the Left – Death Throes of a Nation By Rev. Michael Bresciani The Media is using sound bites and other optics made to look like a new, although un-elected, president and vice president have somehow emerged on the political scene.

Man-Made Wildfires By Viv Forbes Carbon dioxide must be an almighty gas – it gets blamed for almost every human disaster. Now we have the alarmist Climate Council blaming bushfires on carbon dioxide and global warming. Focussing on the wrong problem is doing more harm than good. It is disappointing to see respected firefighters like Greg Mullins now blaming “climate change” for more and worse bushfires, and now even promoting the misguided Climate Council.

K-12: Listen To Me, You Rich Successful People In Your Mansions By Bruce Deitrick Price I know, I know, you don’t want to think about all the bad public schools out there. Nothing to do with you, right?? Wrong. The effects are oozing through the society. You are in danger.

That Long Winter at Valley Shutdown By Michael R. Shannon The long winter at Valley Shutdown is evidently growing more dire for federal employees. They have now missed their FIRST paycheck. Repercussions from this disaster extend all the way into Latin America. My son was browsing the Facebook page for the Swamp suburb where we live. He came across a female federal employee who was distraught because the furlough had forced her to lay off the housekeeper.

Prog-Left Now Openly Calling All Would-Be Killers To The Kill By Judi McLeod Fuelled by mainstream, social media and celebrity Twitter accounts, the hate-spewing progressive-left is now openly calling all would-be killers to the kill. It happened on Friday night when it became A-Okay to call for violence on Christian high school students who have been coming out in increasing numbers to “march for life”. If you can’t kill the enemy, you can at least maim and cripple them by kicking them in the groin. (Twitchy, Jan. 20, 2019)

THE LEFT’S SMIRKING MAGA KID HOAX By Matthew Vadum -- Front Page Mag A video posted online over the weekend showing a teenaged Trump supporter’s awkward reaction to having his personal space aggressively invaded by a loud left-wing agitator sparked a leftist-led social media meltdown that will not soon be forgotten.

How A Fool Doesn’t Really Need Help In Making Herself Look Like One By Judi McLeod For once—just once—in two years the progressive cabal is half right in blaming President Donald Trump for something:

The Mirror On The White House Wall Shows The Democrats For What They Really Are By Judi McLeod The mirror on the White House Wall was supposed to show President Donald Trump as “immoral” for wanting to protect his country’s southern border with a wall. Instead the mirror is showing how immoral Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and the high-handed, hate-ridden Democrats are.