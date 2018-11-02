4 Days And A Wake Up...

This is our WAR! We cannot allow them to cheat, lie and steal to fraudulently win this election

My title is taken from old military jargon which is used, to this day, in my beloved Maine Corps to mean you are being transferred or your tour in Afghanistan will soon be up - as an example - making you a ‘short timer’. Happily, most short timers are counting the hours, sometimes even minutes, until that ‘wake up’ day comes, as they prepare to board that plane for their flight home, home to their family, home to safety, just away from here and going home.

The difference in this upcoming wake-up-call, in just four short days, will have little to do with boarding a plane, but everything to do with our families, our safety and the survival of our country. God forbid the DemonicRats should win enough seats for a majority in the House of Representatives. Our wake up on Wednesday morning, November 7th,’ will be similar to living in our worst nightmare. Thankfully, each of you is in total control of making such a nightmare a virtual impossibility with your prayers, votes and then as many more prayers as possible. . We must believe in our hearts that the Good Lord had a hand in bringing Donald J. Trump to us as our President to save America from drowning in a turbulent sea of evil. The Democrats are desperate. Pay no attention to their polls with the blue-wave-hysteria from the mainstream media, for He did not bring us this close to the shore to Make America Great Again only to be buried, upon our arrival, by the insufferable Nancy Pelosi, as the Speaker of the House. It will never happen. Never! The late Andrew Breitbart defined our current situation most succinctly with just one word: WAR! Our hypothetical guns-of-war will be to take-out the Democratic candidates with our votes for any and all Republicans, even if you must hold your nose to vote for the RINO Republican as I will do in my District. We will need all hands on deck for our wakeup call on Tuesday to stop our enemy’s assault on our freedoms. Donald Trump, the outsider, was the one and only man for this near-impossible-assignment when he was elected to be our president for the sole purpose of saving the Constitutional Republic of the United States of America. And, at this late stage, as we enter upon the most important battle of our war, it is immaterial whether he came to lead us by Divine Intervention or he was convinced to do so by a group of high-ranking-military-officers. Although one could easily equate the events unfolding in front of us as a spiritual battle between good and evil forces, it was Joseph Conrad who reminds us that: “The belief in the supernatural source of evil is not necessary, men [and women] alone are quite capable of every wickedness.” It does not take much imagination to know which men and, of course, which women, he was referring to.

There is an old saying that warns us how we can, at least at times, trust a thief but we can never trust a liar. All Democrats are liars and can never be trusted. They can never be trusted with the power of governing for they will not only lie but will steal our Bill of Rights. Our freedom of speech will be taken away, their lifelong plan for the confiscation of our guns will rapidly come to fruition, there will be no due process, or innocent until proven guilty, as they so arrogantly displayed to us in the Kavanaugh hearings. Their policy of open borders and sanctuary cities/states will quickly change the entire culture of the United States, where today’s advancing “Caravan”, known to people of good will as an invasion; will be a never-ending-commonplace-event until we will no longer recognize the country of our birth. We cannot allow them to cheat, lie and steal to fraudulently win this election. We have waited for justice for nearly two years to the day. On November 7th, or shortly thereafter, when, not if, the Republicans hold the controlling majority in the House, President Donald J. Trump will move quickly to remove DAG Rod Rosenstein; he possibly will also remove Jeff Sessions unless, of course, the AG has been holding his cards close to his chest as the very-best-poker-player-in-the-world; but we can be assured that Mueller’s faux Russian collusion investigation will be over, the declassification of at least 20 of the FISA documents will be released to the public, and there will be a-very-loud-sucking-sound of the swamp draining which will be heard throughout the land of the free, because of you, the brave. Glory to God in the highest and peace in America to people of good will. “Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum,” which is Latin for, ‘If you want peace, prepare for war.’ This is our line in the sand. This is our WAR! The reset of law and order is at hand. Think Safe. Trust the Plan. If peace is desired, plan for war. Pray for our President. Pray for our country. Vote! Vote! Vote! Pray! Pray! Pray! …Amen

Fredy Lowe served proudly in the United States Marine Corps and the New York City police Department. He has been a citizen journalist for nearly ten years writing for Canada Free Press, Before It’s News, Conservative News & Views, Ammoland, The Post & Mail, and others.

He and his wife Pat, now of 50 years, are the proud parents of two children and six grandchildren. Fredy prays daily for the safety of our President Donald J. Trump, for our Armed Forces, for our Police Officers and especially for our country during this extremely volatile period of time in our nation’s history, and he asked if you would take a minute to pray together with him. Thank you.