9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammad wants to warn senators not to confirm Gina Haspel

Who better to light our path back to global respectability than this guy?

On Monday, Mr. Mohammed submitted a request to the judge overseeing pretrial hearings in that case, Army Col. James Pohl, Colonel Poteet said. While the file is not public on the commissions docket, Colonel Poteet said it consisted of an expedited motion for permission to provide the information to the committee about Ms. Haspel.

The motion, Colonel Poteet said, included an attachment, titled, “Additional Facts, Law and Argument in Support,” containing “six specific paragraphs of information” from Mr. Mohammed that his client thinks the Intelligence Committee should know. After Mr. Mohammed raised the idea, his defense lawyers agreed that the information was important, Colonel Poteet said.

“I am not able to describe the information,” he said. He added that it came from Mr. Mohammed himself, not from files turned over by the government to defense lawyers about the treatment of their client in C.I.A. custody.

It is not clear whether Colonel Pohl would rule on the motion before Ms. Haspel’s hearing on Wednesday.

Asked whether Ms. Haspel had any involvement in Mr. Mohammed’s detention or interrogation, Dean Boyd, a C.I.A. spokesman, said he was prohibited from commenting on her activities in 2003 given the sensitivity of her work. But, he said, on Monday the agency had delivered to the Senate a set of classified documents that describe her 33-year career “including her time in C.I.A.’s Counterterrorism Center in the years after 9/11.” The files are available to every senator, not just committee members, he said.