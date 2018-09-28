Viganò Doubles Down on Pope’s Silence in McCarrick Cover-Up

In addition to courageously reiterating his charge that the pope had made Cardinal McCarrick “one of his principal agents in governing the Church” when he knew full well “how perverse and evil McCarrick was in his intentions and actions,” he goes on to reveal that Francis played a key role in covering up or blocking investigations into other priests and prelates, including Fr. Julio Grassi, Fr. Mauro Inzoli, and Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O’Connor who orchestrated the St Gallen Mafia effort to get Francis elected.

After a month of silence, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has issued a new and extraordinary testimony in defense of his previous testimony of August 22, wherein Pope Francis and 32 high-ranking Church officials were implicated in the sexual abuse of minors.

In his testimony, Viganò boldly asserts that the reason Pope Francis and Vatican cardinals cannot refute his indictment of last month is because they know it is true. He makes issue of Francis’ initial response of “I will not say a word,” pointing out how Francis contradicts himself by hypocritically comparing his silence to that of the meek and humble Jesus standing before Pilate while comparing Viganò “to the great accuser, Satan, who sows scandal and division in the Church,” as if Viganò were his persecutor.

Viganò alleges that Francis thereby has committed slander, an offense which Francis has often compared to the gravity of murder, and that he has done so repeatedly in the context of the celebration of Holy Mass, the Eucharist, where he runs no risk of being challenged by journalists. He goes on to say:

“When he did speak to journalists, he asked them to exercise their professional maturity and draw their own conclusions. But how can journalists discover and know the truth if those directly involved with a matter refuse to answer any questions or to release any documents? The pope’s unwillingness to respond to my charges and his deafness to the appeals by the faithful for accountability are hardly consistent with his calls for transparency and bridge building.”

In his testimony, Viganò justifies his decision to speak out, pointing out that to remain silent in the face of evil is a “devastating crime for the Church.”