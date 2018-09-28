Viganò Doubles Down on Pope’s Silence in McCarrick Cover-Up

By David Martin —— Bio and Archives--September 28, 2018
After a month of silence, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has issued a new and extraordinary testimony in defense of his previous testimony of August 22, wherein Pope Francis and 32 high-ranking Church officials were implicated in the sexual abuse of minors.
In addition to courageously reiterating his charge that the pope had made Cardinal McCarrick “one of his principal agents in governing the Church” when he knew full well “how perverse and evil McCarrick was in his intentions and actions,” he goes on to reveal that Francis played a key role in covering up or blocking investigations into other priests and prelates, including Fr. Julio Grassi, Fr. Mauro Inzoli, and Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O’Connor who orchestrated the St Gallen Mafia effort to get Francis elected.
In his testimony, Viganò boldly asserts that the reason Pope Francis and Vatican cardinals cannot refute his indictment of last month is because they know it is true. He makes issue of Francis’ initial response of “I will not say a word,” pointing out how Francis contradicts himself by hypocritically comparing his silence to that of the meek and humble Jesus standing before Pilate while comparing Viganò “to the great accuser, Satan, who sows scandal and division in the Church,” as if Viganò were his persecutor.
Viganò alleges that Francis thereby has committed slander, an offense which Francis has often compared to the gravity of murder, and that he has done so repeatedly in the context of the celebration of Holy Mass, the Eucharist, where he runs no risk of being challenged by journalists. He goes on to say:
“When he did speak to journalists, he asked them to exercise their professional maturity and draw their own conclusions. But how can journalists discover and know the truth if those directly involved with a matter refuse to answer any questions or to release any documents? The pope’s unwillingness to respond to my charges and his deafness to the appeals by the faithful for accountability are hardly consistent with his calls for transparency and bridge building.”
In his testimony, Viganò justifies his decision to speak out, pointing out that to remain silent in the face of evil is a “devastating crime for the Church.”
“My decision to reveal those grave facts was for me the most painful and serious decision that I have ever made in my life. I made it after long reflection and prayer, during months of profound suffering and anguish, during a crescendo of continual news of terrible events, with thousands of innocent victims destroyed and the vocations and lives of young priests and religious disturbed. The silence of the pastors who could have provided a remedy and prevented new victims became increasingly indefensible, a devastating crime for the Church. Well aware of the enormous consequences that my testimony could have, because what I was about to reveal involved the successor of Peter himself, I nonetheless chose to speak in order to protect the Church, and I declare with a clear conscience before God that my testimony is true. Christ died for the Church, and Peter, Servus servorum Dei, is the first one called to serve the spouse of Christ.
“Certainly, some of the facts that I was to reveal were covered by the pontifical secret that I had promised to observe and that I had faithfully observed from the beginning of my service to the Holy See. But the purpose of any secret, including the pontifical secret, is to protect the Church from her enemies, not to cover up and become complicit in crimes committed by some of her members. I was a witness, not by my choice, of shocking facts and, as the Catechism of the Catholic Church states (par. 2491), the seal of secrecy is not binding when very grave harm can be avoided only by divulging the truth. Only the seal of confession could have justified my silence.
“Neither the pope, nor any of the cardinals in Rome have denied the facts I asserted in my testimony. “Qui tacet consentit” surely applies here, for if they deny my testimony, they have only to say so, and provide documentation to support that denial. How can one avoid concluding that the reason they do not provide the documentation is that they know it confirms my testimony?”
In the concluding section of his testimony, Viganò exhorts the faithful to always place their confidence in Christ, first and foremost, and not in fallen representatives who ignore Christ or who try to act as a substitute for Him.
“Finally, I wish to encourage you, dear faithful, my brothers and sisters in Christ: never be despondent! Make your own the act of faith and complete confidence in Christ Jesus, our Savior, of Saint Paul in his second Letter to Timothy, Scio cui credidi, which I choose as my episcopal motto. This is a time of repentance, of conversion, of prayers, of grace, to prepare the Church, the bride of the Lamb, ready to fight and win with Mary the battle against the old dragon.
“Scio Cui credidi” (2 Tim 1:12) In you,
Jesus, my only Lord, I place all my trust.
“Diligentibus Deum omnia cooperantur in bonum” (Rom 8:28).
“To commemorate my episcopal ordination on April 26, 1992, conferred on me by St. John Paul II, I chose this image taken from a mosaic of the Basilica of St. Mark in Venice. It represents the miracle of the calming of the storm. I was struck by the fact that in the boat of Peter, tossed by the water, the figure of Jesus is portrayed twice. Jesus is sound asleep in the bow, while Peter tries to wake him up: “Master, do you not care that we are about to die?” Meanwhile the apostles, terrified, look each in a different direction and do not realize that Jesus is standing behind them, blessing them and assuredly in command of the boat: “He awoke and rebuked the wind and said to the sea, ‘Quiet! Be still,’ … then he said to them, ‘Why are you afraid? Do you still have no faith?’” (Mk 4:38-40).
“The scene is very timely in portraying the tremendous storm the Church is passing through in this moment, but with a substantial difference: the successor of Peter not only fails to see the Lord in full control of the boat, it seems he does not even intend to awaken Jesus asleep in the bow.
“Has Christ perhaps become invisible to his vicar? Perhaps is he being tempted to try to act as a substitute of our only Master and Lord?
“The Lord is in full control of the boat!
“May Christ, the Truth, always be the light on our way!”
+ Carlo Maria Viganò Titular Archbishop of Ulpiana Apostolic Nuncio
