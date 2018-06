Today, Mr Harrell travels the country speaking to young people; mentoring young men to live clean lives. He says he must tell his story because of the revision of military history

A Case for America’s Goodness



Memorial Day, I caught an interview with WWII veteran, Edgar Harrell who survived the torpedoing of the USS Indianapolis. Sinking in 12 minutes, 300 boys died on the ship. Nine hundred went into the water. Sharks devoured hundreds. Mr Harrell entered the water with a group of 82. By the fourth day only 2 were alive

Mr Harrell endured decomposed and disemboweled bodies bumping against him. He thanked God for rotten potatoes to eat and a few drops of rain water to drink. He wept recalling hearing a boy pray, “God, I don’t wanna die! I’ve got a son back home!” Mr Harrell spent four and a half days in the water; his skin covered in oil. A technical problem forced a military plane to lower its altitude. Miraculously, a crew member spotted boys in the water. He radioed, “Ducks on the pond!” Another plane arrived witnessing the horror of boys attacked by sharks. Because the plane was not designed for a such a risky water rescue, the plane was ordered not to land. The crew unanimously decided to disobey. Tearing up a motor on impact, the plane rescued 56 boys tying 7 to the wings. Mr Harrell attributes his survival to divine providence. I welled up hearing Mr Harrell express his sadness over “the revision of military history today”.





In 1835, French sociologist and political theorist Alexis de Tocqueville perceived that “America is great because America is good…” Mr Harrell’s generation knew America was good because they were taught U.S. History without leftists’ bias, distortions and lies. For decades, passive Christians, conservatives and Republicans have allowed Democrats/leftists to indoctrinate our kids; shamefully teaching them that America is not good. Far too many youths believe leftists’ outrageous lie that America is the greatest source of evil on the planet. America’s leftists say we have no moral authority to lead the world or say who should or should not have nuclear weapons. Thank God Trump nixed Obama’s insane deal that gifted the world’s leading sponsors of terrorism a nuclear bomb. The America-hating left’s hatred for Trump is so vitriolic because they vehemently oppose him putting America first and his heartfelt desire to make her great again. Actor Robert de Niro receiving a standing ovation for saying “F*** Trump” at the Tony Awards was leftist elites saying f*** Trump voters and f*** America. When basketball superstar Lebron James dissed a fan for wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap, James was saying f*** America.

Continued below... NY Jets owner said he will pay the fine for any of his players who choose to disobey the NFL’s new rule forbidding protesting the National Anthem on the field. In essence, the Jets owner is saying f*** patriotic football fans and f***America. A young woman on YouTube tearfully said she does not feel like an American because she is not white. Sadly, this millennial is infected with leftists’ anti-America hate-generating divisive lies. Americans are not racists. Leftists love to throw America’s sin of slavery into the faces of each new generation of whites; cruelly teaching whites kids that they are born racist. These evil instigators of racial division and hate ignore the truth that Godly good white Americans fought, suffered and died to liberate blacks; 360,222 union soldiers died in the Civil War to end slavery. In 2008, white Americans ran to the polls to vote for the first black president, naively believing it would heal our racial divide; ending leftists branding Americans racist. American voters had no idea Obama would use his skin-color to bludgeon Americans into surrendering to his extreme anti-God and anti-America agendas. Still, Americans awarded leftists’ Trojan Horse president a second term. Americans are good. After 8 years of Obama Administration race-baiting, Americans were polarized along racial lines. In 1948 my friend Peg was around 7 years old when her retired Army colonel dad took the family to dinner at their favorite restaurant. After the waitress took their orders and returned with drinks, Peg’s dad noticed a black couple seated before them had not been served. Peg’s dad asked the waitress why. She said they were hoping the couple would leave as they were not wanted there. Peg’s dad replied, “Well, if they are not wanted then we aren’t either!” Peg’s family left and never went back. Peg said her dad taught them respect for all people with that dinner encounter. Americans are good.

According to a report, America is the most generous nation in the world where its citizens give the most to charities. Remember leftists’ evil lie that Americans did not care about the victims of hurricanes Katrina and Rita because they were black? The truth is 26 million Americans donated $4 billion. Americans are good. Folks, my greatest beef with Obama was him relentlessly lowering the cultural and moral bar and dignity of what its means to be an American. Obama ran ads encouraging Americans to get on welfare. He thrived on instilling class envy (the sin of covetousness). He threw away the joy and honor of becoming a legal U.S. Citizen by opening our borders to illegal invaders; shockingly courting them with food stamps and freebies. Today, Mr Harrell travels the country speaking to young people; mentoring young men to live clean lives. He says he must tell his story because of the revision of military history. America is good.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Lloyd Marcus is the songwriter and vocalist of the American Tea Party Anthem. He currently serves as president of NAACPC (National Association for the Advancement of Conservative People of Color). Visit his website at LloydMarcus.com

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.-- Follow these instructions on registering