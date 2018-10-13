How far will the Left go to gain power?

A looming sense of foreboding in America



In his response to the cascade of last-minute accusations of sexual misconduct directed at him, Judge Brett Kavanaugh said: “I understand the passions of the moment. But I would say to those senators, ‘Your words have meaning.’ Millions of Americans listened carefully to you. Given comments like those, is it any surprise that people have been willing to do anything, to make any physical threat against my family, to send any violent email to my wife? To make any kind of allegation against me and against my friends? To blow me up and take me down? (He then said) “You sowed the wind. For decades to come, I fear the whole country will reap the whirlwind.”

Sow seeds of hatred, lies and deceit to the wind, and it will reap, in time, a maelstrom of destruction, disorder and division None of the Senators asked him what he meant by quoting from the Old Testament book of Hosea, Chapter 8, Verse 7: “For they have sown the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind: it has no stalk; the bud shall yield no meal: if so be it yield, the strangers shall swallow it up.” It could have been a simple question: “What does that old Bible verse you quoted mean to you, Judge, in this particular context?” Perhaps none wondered, nor wanted to know. Interpretations of the proverb’s meaning, in its original context, vary. But, generally, it seems to mean that as one’s works are, so will be their reward, multiplied. Sow seeds of hatred, lies and deceit to the wind, and it will reap, in time, a maelstrom of destruction, disorder and division. Kavanaugh laid it out—right on the table. But it was too hot to pick up. As, also, is the question millions of Americans are asking themselves these days. Just how far is the Left prepared to go in its quest to become the sole governing political ideology of America? In their collective mind, does any means justify reaching their desired end of complete political dominance? For the last two years, the national discussion has revolved around a nefariously conceived, falsely contrived, and fraudulently staffed “investigation.” A vast, unproductive distraction.

Deep State operation to destroy an America President It’s been one, long-running, Deep State operation to destroy an America President. The principle instigators who sowed the wind have yet to reap the whirlwind they deserve. And, in the end, they may not. The world has a Creator, but America has no authentic Department of Justice. The Kavanaugh Hearing was a condensed version of nearly the same Deep State modus operandi: nefariously conceived, fake accusations, manufactured outrage demanding an infinite investigation into unsubstantiated accusations. The goals: distract and stall. Those who sowed those seeds may yet reap the whirlwind—in early November. Not at God’s hands, nor those of the Justice Department, but from the voters. That’s yet to be seen. The Resistance is a combined effort of the career bureaucratic statists of the Deep State, the militant progressive socialists of today’s Democratic Party, the millennial useful idiots bred by the academy, like those seen beating on the doors of the Supreme Court. Along with the Antifa rent-a-mob street thugs—and their rich funders—reminiscent of the early Nazi Brownshirts. And, of course, the left-wing media—like Chris Cuomo who claimed to be able to read Trump’s mind when he was meeting with Kanye West at the White House. Soothsayer Cuomo. The creatures of The Swamp are of varied species. But disruption, disorder, and division are common in their DNA. Together they are sowing the wind with hatred, hysteria, and, to date, non-lethal bodily harm—excluding the Bernie Sander’s supporter who shot and nearly killed Republican pols playing baseball in D.C.

Continued below... “Is America headed for another Civil War?” Americans are wondering: Was James Hodgkinson, who nearly murdered Republican House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a precursor of more like him to come? In the past, such bad actors have been a portent to wider destruction, as was the caning of Republican Pennsylvania Senator Charles Sumner on May 22, 1865, on the floor of the U.S. Senate. Sumner, a strict abolitionist, was attacked by Democrat Representative Preston Brooks from South Carolina after Sumner criticized slave holders. The brutal caning, that nearly killed Sumner, is seen today as representative of the decline in political civility that eventually led to the American Civil War. Some are asking, “Is America headed for another Civil War?” “Civil War” is an oxymoron. There’s nothing civil about war. Except, perhaps, when both sides agree on a truce to remove the dead and dying laying between the lines. Wars begin with words. Not bullets. To date, though the words are often harsh, little blood has been shed.

How far will the Left go to gain power? But that doesn’t stop many from wondering: How far will the Left go to gain power? As far as to mimic the plot of the movie The Pelican Brief where two Supreme Court Justices are assassinated to change the balance of the Court? As far as to attempt the removal of a President by more drastic means than Impeachment or an election? As far as to plant an explosive device amidst a gathering of leaders of the opposition party? Will they go that far? Of course, not the Democratic Party leaders themselves, personally—but one or more among their cadre of resisters that number in the thousands. “And when you lose control, you’ll reap the harvest you have sown



And as the fear grows, the bad blood slows and turns to stone



And it’s too late to lose the weight you used to need to throw around



So have a good drown, as you go down, all alone



Dragged down by the stone, stone, stone, stone…” —(“Dogs,” Pink Floyd)

Since November 2007, Lee Cary has written hundreds of articles for several websites including the American Thinker, and Breitbart’s Big Journalism and Big Government (as “Archy Cary”). His work has been quoted on national television (Sean Hannity) and on nationally syndicated radio (Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin). He is quoted in Jerome Corsi’s book “The Obama Nation,” in Mark Levin’s “Liberty and Tyranny.” His pieces have posted on the Drudge Report and on the website Real Clear Politics. Cary holds a B.S. in Economics from Northern Illinois University, and a Masters and a Doctorate in Theology from the Methodist seminary at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. He served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army in Military Intelligence. Cary lives in Texas.