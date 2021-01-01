After all, it is also true that a Party divided cannot stand. But, a Party of 80 million strong would be formidable!

A Party Divided Against Itself Cannot Stand

The elephant in the room is… well the fading glimmer of the old elephant of the GOP! In the aftermath of the 2020 election debacle, it appears that for all the practical purposes of a political party existing in the United States, the GOP has outlived its purpose for inception. Most Republicans in 2021 are still in denial, or in a suspended state of disbelief or disappointment, or both. However, when one carefully and honestly considers the outcome of the fraudulent and manipulated election results, it is not so much that the Democrats stole the 2020 election, it is that the Republican leadership either ignored serious evidence, or pretended such atrocious behavior is not important. This is outrageous!

American people who belonged to the Republican Party have just witnessed the party leadership abandon the president that two times the people elected American people who belonged to the Republican Party have just witnessed the party leadership abandon the president that two times the people elected. So in the real world, as opposed to the pretend world ruled by mainstream media moguls, Donald Trump was elected twice by the American people and the GOP leaders did not care enough to fight for fair and honest elections and negate the theft. This is not only limited to the election of Donald Trump, it taints any future elections. The fraud in the 2020 election cannot be simply glossed over; it cannot be swept under the proverbial rug. Yet, the legal precedent for the theft of a national election seems to be holding up despite what “We the People” have witnessed. The cry of foreign collusion with President Trump’s national presidential campaign was roaring in the media, in the halls of the Washington, D.C. government buildings for four long, sour years. The MSM reverse-reality news programs slammed the gullible public with wave after wave of their nauseating narrative designed to brainwash ill-informed and emotionally challenged people. Yet, no proof of “Russian collusion” was ever rationally demonstrated. Nevertheless, the media has painted a different reality. The MSM instills fear in only one of the political parties. So, the GOP has been effectively neutered. If one does not believe this, simply ask: Where are such cries today of alleged collusion between the Biden family, the Democrat Party and Communist China? Not only was there no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election, but now that there is a shadow of collusion hanging over the Biden family, the Democrat Party and Communist China, the Republican leaders are AWOL. The media is framing the issue again around the impeachment of Trump. And, it is clear that in this manufactured battle, it serves as a ploy by the media moguls to divert attention again away from the most outrageous scandal of our history. How many of the GOP leaders are clamoring about the injustice of the stolen election? The ten who voted against the president should be considered not just RINOs, but “Americans in name only.” But, with such gutless, so-called leadership in the GOP, where can justice be found?

Loyal opposition? What genuine opposition to the efforts of stealing the election were made? One brave Republican woman, Marjorie Greene, from Georgia filed articles of impeachment against Joe Biden. But, the truth is that not one of those in the GOP would support her. Unfortunately, it was a bit of a “lone ranger” type of effort in the midst of a bunch of sheep trying desperately to distance themselves from Donald Trump and his zealous supporters. A Republican Congressman from California, a dying breed, took an obvious objection to Greene’s effort. Congressman Tom McClintock attempted to educate people on how the GOP is so far above petty politics: Republicans never should allow ourselves to become the students of the left… This is not a time to declare resistance by any means necessary as they did on the first day of the Trump administration. Our role is of the loyal opposition, that means we support the policies we believe can help the country and when policies are proposed that would hurt it, our job is to oppose those and to offer better alternatives. Loyal opposition? What genuine opposition to the efforts of stealing the election were made? Tragically, GOP leaders have just accepted the theft of a national election, with evidence that was refused to be accepted in several states and even willfully ignored at the level of the U.S. Supreme Court. That means our federal system is broken. The supremacy of the U.S. Constitution has been ignored. The Constitution has guaranteed all American citizens a republican form of government from the founding. The core of that includes the consent of the governed, not the assent of those controlled by collusion between the two major parties. Republican leaders offered little or no opposition; it was collusion! When free and honest elections are incapable of being defended or protected by “trusted” elected officials, then it sends the emphatic message to voters, who once elected them, that there was collusion between the Democrats and the Republicans in the theft of the election. By the way, there also seems to be collusion with Democrats in the impeachment charade.

When the electorate no longer trusts that fair and honest elections can be secured, the purpose of the election no longer contains meaning Such sanctimonious inaction as currently exhibited by GOP leadership, reveals a lack of moral courage and a lack of genuine leadership. There must be great hope with the current lot of leaders in the GOP that voters forgive them of their iniquity, or at least forget about the cowardice at the core of the Party. Yet, such cowardice may be a moot point because it appears that the GOP leaders have de-platformed their party and their purpose by their inaction via the illusion of being the “loyal opposition.” While GOP leaders are trying to pretend the election theft never occurred and election integrity is not an issue, they are gambling on the short memories of their constituents. An obvious question in the aftermath of such blatant election theft may be whether “We the People” will forget such a betrayal of trust. However, the real tragedy in all of this is that “elected” officials are no longer relevant. It may have been so for some time, but when the vote is no longer sacred and stolen elections are accepted, it removes the legitimacy for elections. Such precedence cancels the relevance of any future elections. When the electorate no longer trusts that fair and honest elections can be secured, the purpose of the election no longer contains meaning And, when voters no longer trust that fair and honest elections can be secured, “elected” officials have also been canceled as relevant. They will now only be selected appointees in sham elections. Sham elections are very costly - in several ways - not just financially. So, in the future, why bother? If we all know that the election was rigged and the political leadership got away with it, why bother? And, in one way, the citizens will save a lot of their hard-earned money by not contributing to lame political campaigns, when they suspect the outcome has been rigged.





This debacle has undermined the Constitution This debacle has undermined the Constitution; additionally, it has negated election integrity of all future elections, it has also weakened the Republic. It reminds me of the prophecy contained in George Washington’s Farewell Address about the destructiveness of political parties. I’ve written about it a number of times:



In 2014, I wrote: America is at the mercy of two powerful political parties. If a strong candidate wants to get elected to office in this country, one usually needs some affiliation to the major parties. We see from history that third party forays are limited in strength and often serve only to undermine one or another of the major parties in the capacity of a “spoiler. However, in the aftermath of 2020, America has entered uncharted territory. A new political party may be needed. It is certainly being discussed at this time. The GOP establishment is trembling. They would lose their “useful idiots” to a new party. It is indeed ironic that the Party that formed to save the Republic in the time of the most divisive period of American history, is also the Party that must be cast aside to save the Republic in this incredibly divisive time. After all, it is also true that a Party divided cannot stand. But, a Party of 80 million strong would be formidable!



