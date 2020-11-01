A Promise from Flyover Country

The liberties of our country, the freedom of our civil Constitution, are worth defending at all hazards; and it is our duty to defend them against all attacks. We have received them as a fair inheritance from our worthy ancestors: they purchased them for us with toil and danger and expense of treasure and blood, and transmitted them to us with care and diligence. It will bring an everlasting mark of infamy on the present generation, enlightened as it is, if we should suffer them to be wrested from us by violence without a struggle, or to be cheated out of them by the artifices of false and designing men. – Samuel Adams

My neighbors and I are not stupid people. We are a diverse bunch – blue and white collar, some military and law enforcement, white and black, and in between. We care for our community. We work to help the old, infirm, and poor. We volunteer. We don’t preen for the cameras calling attention to our charity. We just do what is right. We contribute money and sweat and we love our nation deeply. Like most Americans we are not racist, fascist, or any of the many false labels that the left uses to denigrate us. Despite their best efforts, our media and cultural elites have not dumbed us down enough to swallow what they shovel at us.

When the Democrats fabricated the Russian collusion theater, we were suspicious. It turns out, we were right to be; it was all lies – lies by people who think we are stupid. When they endlessly denigrated the President, despite his living up to the campaign promises and embracing all Americans with his sincere compassion, we knew they were deceiving us. On Nov 3rd, they doubled down on stupid by trying to steal the presidency. It’s not as if they are really trying to hide it. It is so blatant it might be parody. Unfortunately, it is not. They knew it was coming and they were defeated at historic levels. My neighbors and I see that clearly. Yet they still try to cheat us.

We were angry before the election because of the manipulation. Now? We are furious. In leftist arrogance and hatred, they made a significant miscalculation. They underestimated us.

This is our promise to the Democrat party and the radical left: We will hold you accountable for the violence and destruction and vote theft you use to torment us.

We are the many millions you are trying to manipulate and control and we are not buying it. You are contemptible, and you will never receive an ounce of our trust. There is not an honest bone in your party. If you think you can export the destruction you are pouring into your own cities to the heartland be forewarned. We will defend this nation. We will defend our communities. We are ready, capable, and willing. You have pushed too far and the whirlwind awaits you.