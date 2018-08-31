Impeach Impeach Impeach!

ABC/WaPo poll: Americans want Congress to impeach Trump by 49-46 margin



No, I don’t think this is an entirely accurate reflection of where the public is. But I also don’t think it should be lightly dismissed. The media have been beating into people’s heads the idea that Trump has done something deserving of impeachment. The coverage is dominated by innuendos about “collusion” and “Russia” and “obstruction of justice.” When you start with the fact that 40 percent of the electorate hates Trump no matter what he does, and you pound away at those themes day after day, sure, I can see how at a moment in time 49 percent of the public would think impeachment proceedings are at least worth exploring.

Most of the public doesn’t know how much of this has been innuendo as opposed to fact, and doesn’t know how much of the pretext for the investigation was rotten from the outset – because while conservative media like this site has been all over the Steele dossier story, the MSM have either ignored it or offered an absurd account of it. If the general public knew all this, the numbers would be a lot lower. But they don’t, so they’re not: Nearly half of Americans say Congress should try to impeach President Trump, according to a new Washington Post/ABC News poll released Friday. Among those polled, 49 percent say Congress should begin impeachment proceedings against Trump, compared to 46 percent who say they don’t support such a move. The number pushing for impeachment proceedings is highest among liberals at 70 percent, but includes 51 percent of self-identified moderates and 30 percent of conservatives polled.

While a handful of Democrats on Capitol Hill have said they support impeachment, leaders such as Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) have said it’s not a priority and may be wary of firing up a defensive GOP ahead of November’s midterm elections. The numbers correspond with a high 60 percent disapproval rating in the poll. Trump’s approval rating stands at 36 percent among those surveyed. The disapproval rating is an uptick from an April Washington Post/ABC News poll which had it at 56 percent. The poll also shows substantial support for special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible obstruction of justice and collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Approximately 63 percent of Americans support the probe, while 29 percent oppose. If you sat every American down and walked them through the whole history of this investigation, including the Carter Page FISA application process, the Peter Strzok e-mails, the requisite whitewashing of the Hillary matter and the illegal leaks from Comey and McCabe – I guarantee you there would not be 60 percent supporting the Mueller probe.

Continued below... But that is pretty empty comfort if you’re concerned about where these things could lead. The media couldn’t sell Hillary Clinton to the electorate, but they’re experts at using innuendo to build narratives. They’ve very effectively built a narrative that Trump has something to hide with respect to Russia, and that he’s abusing the power of the presidency to cover it up. These notions need to be challenged more effectively than they are now. Because the only agenda the Democrats have is impeachment of Trump. If the public actually supports that, and elects them for the purpose of empowering them to do it, they will. As I’ve said elsewhere, he won’t be removed from office by the Senate – at least not based on anything being discussed right now – but it may be impossible for Trump to govern in the second half of his first term. Governing is what we sent him to Washington to do, and in spite of all this business he’s actually done a pretty good job of it. It’s probably wise to knock down narratives that would render him incapable of it after January 1, 2019.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Dan Calabrese’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain

Follow all of Dan’s work, including his series of Christian spiritual warfare novels, by liking his page on Facebook.