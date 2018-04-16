Ace Hardware decided to continue advertising on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News program after initially caving to a boycott targeting the conservative host.

Ace Hardware: Come to think of it, we’re not pulling our ads from Laura Ingraham’s show



How quickly can David Hogg sic his fans on every single one of Ace Hardware’s vendors via Twitter? Assuming he hasn’t lost interest in being the Anthony Fremont of the modern age, we may soon find out. About that whole pulling-ads-from-Laura-Ingraham thing? Ace Hardware has thought again, and doesn’t think so after all:

Ace Hardware decided to continue advertising on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News program after initially caving to a boycott targeting the conservative host. An Ace spokeswoman backtracked Thursday on an April 5 statement the company made, announcing the initial decision to cut advertising from “The Ingraham Angle.” “The information we had at the time of the initial request was incomplete, and we apologize for that,” the spokeswoman told The Wrap in an email. The company has not “altered our current media schedule,” she said, adding that Ace “regularly reviews our media strategy.” Ace was singing a different tune in a statement announcing its initial decision to pull ads. “I can confirm that we do not have any plans to nationally advertise on Ingraham’s show in the future,” the same spokeswoman told The Wrap on April 5. Ace’s decision to reverse course is the first time a company has publicly resumed advertising on Ingraham’s program after cutting loose its support after her comments on Parkland high school shooting survivor David Hogg. I’m not sure what further information Ace got that altered their plans, or if that was just a throwaway line that seemed easier than saying, they more they thought about it, the less they liked being intimidated by a scrawny 17-year-old.

Maybe it was the Ingraham apology they didn’t know about first, combined with Hogg’s rather ungracious refusal to accept it. It was a downright juvenile way of handling the situation, which one might expect from . . . a juvenile. I said at the time that Ingraham was wrong to mock Hogg’s college rejections, and I still think so. But if everyone who ever said something wrong lost their livelihood, those unemployment lines would be awfully long. Hogg’s inability to suck up the indignity without overreacting shows why he doesn’t belong at the center of a heated public debate. He not only doesn’t know the topic as well as he thinks he does, he also doesn’t have thick enough skin to handle what happens when you start attacking other people’s integrity and, indeed, their own humanity. Anyway, I wouldn’t be surprised if other Ingraham advertisers soon follow suit (or never really pulled the ads in the first place). These are business decisions based on the audience reach of a show, and if you start making these moves based on politics, you’ll be out of business shortly.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Dan Calabrese’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

A new edition of Dan’s book “Powers and Principalities” is now available in hard copy and e-book editions. Follow all of Dan’s work, including his series of Christian spiritual warfare novels, by liking his page on Facebook.