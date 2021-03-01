It is now this generation’s turn for another rebirth. May God expedite that “new birth of freedom.”

Advancing Toward A Rebirth of Freedom

As the entire world is pushing forward into the month of March, millions of people may be in a state of disbelief that time has elapsed for leaders in the United States to have avoided the fate of many nations that have fallen under Communist domination. Yet, we are now in the month of March, and for those faithful, sincere followers of contemporary prophets from the Christian realms, there has been no miracle of God to bring order into the current chaos in America. For the loyal followers of “Q” there has been no patriotic military to rescue America from a stolen national election. For all pragmatic legalists who placed their sacred trust in the sanity of the highest court in the land, the non-action of the Supreme Court was more of a pronouncement that the court was capable of “washing its hands” of the entire issue of election integrity. And, it matters not the legalese that was used to sidestep these cases. The two demonstrations of judicial cowardice stand as a gaping void in the so-called judicial system in the “united states.”

So where does that leave Americans now? So where does that leave Americans now? Citizens find themselves in the month of March in a splintered state of reality. Certainly, the GOP is fragmented. And Democrats are not totally happy with Joe Biden as the acting POTUS. Conservatives are happy to a degree because they just got a big boost at CPAC. However, the expectations of so very many Americans seem to have turned into a big “nothing burger.” Like a deflated balloon, much of the air has been let out of the average American’s hopes and dreams. With the U.S. government under the control of a domestic enemy that is antithetical to the American values chiseled into the bedrock of our nation, hope is a rare commodity in America. People are thinking twice about attracting the attention of the cancel-culture Gestapo. People are afraid to speak their minds freely in “mixed” company. So what does that mean for America right now? In the aftermath of a stolen national election, it means that the integrity of future elections, and thus the perceived value of future elections is in a state of flux. A good example is the Georgia runoff elections in which several hundreds of thousands of voters did not vote. Estimates are as high as 700,000 eligible GOP voters did not vote in that January special election. There are multiple reasons for this, but the bottom line is that voters no longer had confidence in the “system.” When the ballot box was stolen, and there is no guarantee to get it back, what is the point of voting? Is the point that one can say that they defied the system - which is a broken system? The fundamental reality of this is something that many people do not want to face. But, it must be faced, if confidence and trust in the system of U.S. elections is to be restored. It must not be ignored, and it must not be swept under the rug. The theft of the election was well-planned and pervasive. Part of the theft has been documented by sworn testimonies of individuals who risked their safety and livelihoods in daring to provide witness to the truth. Part of the theft has been recorded on video. Part of the evidence exists in fragments of computerized records demonstrating vote tabulation manipulation. So, the real question is: Who is benefitted by not looking at the vast amounts of different types of evidence? That is a no-brainer on the surface. Never underestimate the value of the obvious. However, if one thinks through the fog of fraud there are several sources with global agendas that would benefit from the fundamental change brought to America via an election that would strip citizens of their sovereignty. The big players in such a global “sweepstakes” would include the existing Communist nations, the radical or militant Muslim-dominated nations, as well as the non-aligned globalist interests.

If the American citizens cease to care that the election has been stolen, or begin to question what they have witnessed, it will further legitimize the theft If the American citizens cease to care that the election has been stolen, or begin to question what they have witnessed, it will further legitimize the theft. In such a time as this, all Americans face a choice of whether they refuse to accept the loss of their basic sovereignty over the Land of the Free or whether they will roll over and pretend that the crime did not occur. As we move further away from the date of the crime, it is a further legitimization. As citizens anticipated something to be done to reverse the theft, or sat idle and watched as justice was not brought forth while Trump was still in office, or as we see the days on the calendar blur past as one inaction follows another, people are losing hope. It may be wise to stop waiting for something to happen that will not happen. It may be wise to realize that waiting for someone else to do something helpful to save our freedom may make less sense than it has at any time in our nation’s history. While America has been a beacon of freedom to the rest of the world and has done more than any other nation in the world to help other governments remain free or to obtain freedom, what other nation will come to our aid and help our country remain free in this time? The answer is obvious. So where does that leave Americans right now? It may look like we are on our own, and without the United States of America, freedom itself may be on its own. But, this would be a lie. It would be the lie, if accepted, that would be a self-fulfilling fragmentation of freedom. It would be a lie because freedom and the United States of America have always been a dream of what humans could be if we could truly strive toward and achieve what God intends for all of His children.

History of Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address









Lincoln and the Gettysburg Address The ideal of freedom is not an illusion—is not a lie. It is only so, if we allow it to take root in us. As long as people can hold onto the self-evident truths, to strive toward those God-given rights of Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness (or virtue - as the Founders understood it), the dream can stay alive. And Americans are not alone when they seek one another out and are not afraid to say through their words and their actions that they affirm those self-evident truths. The united part of the United States has a lot to do with a unified agreement with those truths and a determination to uphold our God-given rights. Wherever “We the People” gather together in such determination, it forms a basis for a community “conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.” This is how America was born. And, our nation has been re-born before. Those who love this country need to remember that and let no one sew the seeds of divisiveness, and hopelessness, or steal our true identity as Americans; our voice as a free people. Years ago, in such terrible times of divisiveness and hopelessness, in the midst of a horrible Civil War, seeds of hope were sewn. A president helped citizens to remember who they were, and what was truly important to true Americans. It is a similar time as that time, and Abraham Lincoln clearly stated words that could be stated today: “Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure.” He was not sure of the nation’s life expectancy then, and we are not sure now. However, in his Gettysburg Address, Lincoln made his proclamation: “that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom—and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” And America was re-born. It is now this generation’s turn for another rebirth. May God expedite that “new birth of freedom.”



