Affordable beer is great - but what's next?

The cancelled tax increase would have hiked the tax on beer by three cents a litre, and would have been the fourth provincial tax increase on beer in as many years, and the fourteenth beer tax increase in Ontario since 2004. These tax increases are all in addition to the federal tax on beer, which now increases automatically every year, and has been dubbed the “escalator tax” by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Ford’s move to cancel the scheduled beer tax increase is a welcome one we should all raise our glasses to. It’s a part of his overall campaign to make life in our province more affordable.

But what comes next?

First, the Premier shouldn’t stop at just cancelling a tax increase. He needs to move to cut provincial beer taxes, and he should call out the federal government for their escalator tax on alcohol.

Nearly half the price of beer in a liquor store is federal and provincial tax—according to Beer Canada it’s about 47 per cent. If brewers want to sell beer at the new much-touted provincial minimum price of $1 per beer, the tax take increases even more—58.7 per cent. The escalator tax means for liquor the story is even worse. The tax take is currently about 80 per cent.

This is far too much of a tax on a product with such high consumer demand. Not even gasoline, a highly taxed and in demand product, has taxes this high. Gas taxes in Canada top out at about 40 per cent.

Reducing gas tax needs to be on high on Premier Ford’s affordability to-do list this fall.

Buying gas is a necessary part of life in Ontario where people rely on their cars to drive to work and pick up their kids from school. The price of gas is a perpetual concern for Ontarians, and the hidden tax take of governments is responsible for a huge portion of the price we pay at the pumps.