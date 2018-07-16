Ford was elected to save Ontario from economic and cultural disaster. If the last two weeks have shown anything, the premier may very well save the entire country

After Two Weeks, Premier Ford’s Influence Felt Beyond Ontario



On June 29, Douglas Robert Ford Jr. was sworn in as Ontario’s 26th premier. After 15 years of disastrous Liberal Party rule, Ford won a majority government based upon his promises to undo many of the terrible policies that saw the once mighty economic engine of Canada become a have-not province and an economic train wreck that saw many Ontarians forced to choose between heating and eating. As people are these days, many voters were skeptical Ford would actually deliver on the promises he made during the election campaign. And so far the new premier has not disappointed. Ford and the PC Party have moved quickly to implement the new government’s agenda. So far the government has scrapped the controversial sex-ed curriculum and gotten rid of Hydro One’s “six million dollar man” and the company’s board of directors. In true Kathleen Wynne fashion, beleaguered Ontario taxpayers paid Mayo Schmidt, the CEO of Hydro One over six million dollars a year. This compares to the salary of the head of Hydro Quebec of $400,000 + per year. While saving on the exorbitant salary of the utility’s CEO was only symbolic it was a good omen of things to come.

Ford also took steps to dismantle the Liberals cap and trade program Ford also took steps to dismantle the Liberals cap and trade program. Implemented to save the planet from climate change more and more Ontarians became aware it was merely a cash grab to pay for the Liberals’ uncontrolled spending and pay off their political friends. But in the two weeks and two days Ford has been in power, his influence and policies are being felt not only in the province he was elected to govern but throughout the country. After Ford announced the abolition of the cap and trade tax grab, Justin Trudeau told him he better not do it; if he did, the federal government would impose a carbon tax on Ontario. Ford’s answer to Trudeau was “Just watch me.” In saying that, the premier threw the famous words of Papa Trudeau right in Junior’s face. When Pierre was asked by a reporter, during the FLQ crisis, how far he would go in combatting Quebec separatism, he shrugged and said “Just watch me.” Since Ford assumed power, Prince Edward Island announced its environmental program will not include a carbon tax. Coincidence? Perhaps. Or maybe some jurisdictions opposed to the fanatical Trudeau policies were simply looking for a strong leader to stand up to the Liberals. And then there is immigration. Late last year, then Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne signed an agreement with the federal government to help fund housing and other expenses for the the high influx of illegal border crossers walking into Canada to flee the evil Donald Trump. Recently when Toronto Mayor John Tory begged the feds and the province to give the city money to pay housing and other costs for the new arrivals, Ford told him to go to hell. Ford said the illegal border crossers or asylum seekers or refugees or whatever we are calling them today were the responsibility of the federal government and the province would not pony up any money.

Fulfilling Canada’s international agreements are the responsibility of the federal government and not the provinces or municipalities This was followed by Ford being schooled by the ignorant and arrogant Trudeau who said the new premier did not understand Canada’s “international agreements.” This was immediately lapped up by the Ford-hating Trudeau-loving media who, as they always do, missed the obvious. It really doesn’t matter what Ford knows or doesn’t know about Canada’s international obligations. Fulfilling Canada’s international agreements are the responsibility of the federal government and not the provinces or municipalities. By working hard to do what he said he would do if elected, Ford has earned the praise of his supporters and the wrath of the left who are already making hysterical claims the new government is killing children by abolishing the new sex ed curriculum. But Ford also accomplished something no one anticipated. While Andrew Scheer and the CPC wallow in obscurity, Ford and the Ontario PCs have become the de facto opposition party to the Trudeau Liberals. The media hates Ford but like Donald Trump and the premier’s late brother Rob, they cannot look away. One only has to look at the number of social media memes that show Ford and Trudeau together during the past two weeks to realize the new premier has replaced Scheer as the de facto opposition leader to Trudeau. While Scheer yammers on about how much Trudeau spent on a new swing set, Ford is going after Trudeau on real issues. Ford was elected to save Ontario from economic and cultural disaster. If the last two weeks have shown anything, the premier may very well save the entire country.

