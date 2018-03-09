Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Sessions declared war on California’s sanctuary state cities and state law

AG Jeff Sessions in CA To Stop Illegal Sanctuary State Laws



Sacramento – United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions made a visit to Sacramento Wednesday to announce a lawsuit against California for its sanctuary state and cities policies of interference and lack of cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. “American Citizens Have Dreams Too,” Sessions said, paraphrasing President Donald Trump’s recent statement. Gov. Jerry Brown, appearing caught off guard and rattled, attacked Sessions’ appearance as a “political stunt” that was full of “lies” and untruths, and attacked Sessions and his perceived antagonistic relationship with President Donald Trump.

Gov. Jerry Brown called Attorney General Jeff Sessions a “liar,” and said “I do think this is pure red meat for the [Trump] base, and I would assume — this is pure speculation — that Jeff thinks Donald will be happier with him and I bet Donald will be tweeting his joy with this stunt.” Sessions was also deeply critical of Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf for her advance warning to Oakland illegal aliens about the unannounced immigration raid by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers recently in California. “How dare you?” Sessions said of Schaaf at Wednesday’s California Peace Officers Association meeting in Sacramento. “How dare you needlessly endanger the lives of law enforcement just to promote your radical open borders agenda?” And Sessions added that her warning allowed hundreds of “wanted criminals” to avoid arrest. How dare she, indeed. However, as ABC News San Francisco reported, “It was apparent to reporters Wednesday that Mayor Schaaf is not comfortable being in the position she’s in. During a press conference at City Hall, the mayor of Oakland said, ‘It was not my intention to get caught up in a national debate.’” However, Schaff became defiant and added that Oakland’s liberal agenda is a thriving community, while Trump’s is racism, bigotry and vindictiveness. (blah, blah, blah)





Gov. Jerry Shamelessly Begged For Federal Funds Remember, just last year, after bashing President Trump’s win, Gov. Jerry Brown asked for federal aid when California’s Oroville Dam spillway broke and threatened to flood 200,000 nearby residents out of their homes. Brown certainly burnished his credentials then as a political hack and opportunist. People like me have been explaining for many years that California is an example of leftist policies to avoid, and the poster child state of what not to do unless state suicide is the goal. California has become the Greece of the United States, and is cracking up. But this crack-up isn’t funny, as I cover in my recently published book co-authored with James Lacy,”California’s War Against Donald Trump: Who Wins? Who Loses?” Gov. Jerry Brown and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra (a Brown appointee) fueled the War on Donald Trump, but with all of the impact of the weak Neville Chamberlain; Brown and Becerra appeared to be petty and pathetic. While California’s exuberant leftist leaders celebrate one bad policy after another, the rest of the state is feeling dark and desolate. And broke. Adding to the petty California leadership team, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris’s comments were just catty: “Trump and Sessions think they can bully California—but it won’t work,” she tweeted. Harris is the U.S. Senator from the San Francisco Bay area, and the former CA Attorney General. Brown then taunted AG Sessions and President Trump, claiming, as if he knew something, “Mueller is closing in.” As James Lacy and I wrote in our book, California’s radical Democrat politicians – from four-term Gov. Jerry Brown, the Assembly and Senate Democrats, the Secretary of State, to the Superintendent of Schools — openly declared war on Donald Trump and his policies the moment he was elected. Senate President Kevin de Leon, Senator Ricardo Lara and the entire Latino Caucus, vowed to “fight in the streets” against Trump and anyone in his administration who threatened their sanctuary city policies and multitude of programs benefitting illegal aliens.

Continued below... Sessions declared war on California’s sanctuary state cities and state law California has become “Two Californias” under Democrat rule with the largest number of billionaires and the largest number of residents below the poverty line, the highest income taxes in the nation, the highest state sales tax, the highest gas taxes, and the highest state corporate tax west of the Mississippi — and our politicians continue to impose even more tax schemes.

California’s coastal and political elites make laws and set rules for others but exempt themselves, and they celebrate rampant lawlessness from illegal aliens, which they see as future progressive voters. So why would anyone place any value on what Jerry Brown or Xavier Becerra have to say? After Sessions’ press conference, Brown sounded like a doddering old fool, and Becerra sounded like a nervous high school debater, answering reporter’s questions with questions. Sessions arrived in Sacramento to meet with the California Peace Officers Association, opposed to SB 54, California’s Sanctuary State bill, which Jerry Brown signed into law. Sessions delivered his speech Wednesday and compared California’s Democrat officials’ “resistance” to U.S. immigration law in the Confederacy. Sessions declared war on California’s sanctuary state cities and state law, and vowed to use “every power” in his wheelhouse to stop California’s liberal politicians from their “lawless,” “radical,” and “irrational” “open-border” agenda. “There is no nullification. There is no secession. Federal law is ‘the supreme law of the land.’ I would invite any doubters to Gettysburg, and to the graves of John C. Calhoun and Abraham Lincoln,” Sessions said. “We are going to fight these irrational, unfair and unconstitutional policies that have been imposed on you and our federal officers,” Sessions said. “We are fighting to make your jobs safer and to help you reduce crime in America. We are fighting to have a lawful system of immigration that serves Americans. And we intend to win.”

Katy Grimes is an investigative journalist, Senior Correspondent with the Flash Report, ReaganBabe, and Senior Media Fellow with Energy and Environmental Institute. A longtime political analyst, she has written for The Sacramento Union, The Washington Examiner, Watchdog.org, The Pacific Research Institute’s CalWatchdog, The San Francisco Examiner, The Business Journal, E&E Legal, The Sacramento Bee, Legal Insurrection, Canada Free Press, and Laura Ingraham’s LifeZette, and can be heard regularly on many talk radio shows each week.