Again: Reuters says Trump accuses Twitter of targeting conservatives ‘without offering evidence’

A new media standard has been born for reporting on the statements of politicians. Starting on January 20, 2017, any time a politician says something, the media breathlessly informs us that the statement was offered without any supporting evidence, regardless of whether evidence as a) actually cited; or b) is so widely recognized that it really isn’t necessary to specifically cite it.

This is getting as annoying as the media’s self-congratulatory “fact-checking” genre. We’re seeing it pretty much every day now. It’s the “Trump says (fill in the blank) without offering evidence” genre.

Oh, and the standard only applies if the politician speaking is named Donald J. Trump.

It works like this: If Trump says, “MSNBC hates Republicans”, the media will announce, “Trump calls MSNBC biased without evidence.” It can apply to thinks like FBI bias, bureaucratic agendas or pretty much anything else. If Trump speaks and doesn’t present an evidence packet that would pass muster at a criminal murder trial, he has spoken “without evidence” and the media will report his statement thusly. Other politicians can say pretty much anything they want, no matter how absurd or unsupported, and that will be them a mere attribution. Maxine Waters can say all the insane nonsense she wants. Chuck Schumer can claim Brett Kavanaugh is going to destroy the constitution. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez can claim we only have low unemployment because everyone has two jobs.

None of them have any evidence. That is perfectly fine. This standard applies to Donald J. Trump only. And it applies even if he does have evidence, or if the evidence is so well known that it’s absurd to expect him to cite it.

We told you the other day when Reuters pulled this with respect to the FBI’s targeting of Carter Page – a hilarious example because even while claiming Trump had cited no evidence, Reuters mentioned in its lead the evidence Trump cited. Now they’re trying it again with Trump’s fairly obvious observation that Twitter is targeting conservatives: