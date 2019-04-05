If you happen to be bewitched, bothered and bewildered by the message here, then let me offer the short version. Very hard times are coming!

Ahab Blamed the Prophet, Nero Blamed the Christians--America Blames Both!

A nation that is pushing ever closer to total moral reprobation is not likely to rush to the fountain of theological wisdom or prophetic warning. But since God has been careful to tell us over and over again how much he loves us, (John 3: 16) and those in the world around us, it is appropriate that his messengers are so relentless. We use Biblical examples to help us see our state, some more effective than others, and yet, some so spot on that we may want to kill the messenger. Don’t hurt the mouthpiece, but don’t fail to hear the clarion call of the trumpet. Our lives and futures depend upon it!

The day is fast approaching in which the disdain people now feel at the rebuke of the prophet, preacher, and messenger, will be given to longing for another chance to hear and heed the message, the clanging will seem as a pleasant chime, but long since swallowed in time. Nero covered his evil by blaming the Christians for the burning of Rome. Much further back in time, King Ahab blamed the prophet Elijah for stirring up the entire nation of Israel. Elijah, who never minced words, clearly ascribed the entire problem in Israel back to Ahab. That almost cost him his life. And now history has begun to repeat itself. The first words from Ahab’s mouth upon seeing the prophet were; “And it came to pass, when Ahab saw Elijah, that Ahab said unto him, Art thou he that troubleth Israel?” (1Ki 18:17) The prophet replied with this; “And he answered, I have not troubled Israel; but thou, and thy father’s house, in that ye have forsaken the commandments of the LORD, and thou hast followed Baalim.” (1Ki 18:18) From American comedian and political commentator Bill Maher’s irreverent takes on God and his people, to the eleven Christians killed every day around the world—the world has begun again to blame the Christians for all their ills and unsolvable problems. Who is to blame and what is the cost The killing of 60,000,000 (sixty million) perfectly healthy babies

The bulldozing of every moral precept known to man under the raging perversions of the LGBT movement.

The corrupting of our youth under the tutelage of leftist whacko progressive liberal teachers, from grade school to college.

The promotion of every religion from Muslim to big sweet daddy grace and his TV evangelism crusades. If we owe—when is the first bill due?

Whether it was ancient Israel, modern nations or the example seen in the parable of the Prodigal Son, the one way God responds to all of them always start in the same way. Put simply it is the removal of all wealth, supply and excess. Sodom, that ancient bastion of perversion was judged when she reached a state that America has long since passed. “Behold, this was the iniquity of thy sister Sodom, pride, fulness of bread, and abundance of idleness was in her and in her daughters, neither did she strengthen the hand of the poor and needy.” (Ezekiel 16:49) We can be sure that all that happened leading up to the pouring out of fire and brimstone on Sodom would include the ending of “fulness of bread”—now you have the key! What we will see first in these United States is what this writer will refer to as “ov ov penury,” in all its glaring simplicity that means a time of extreme poverty and scarcity. With our economy presently booming such a prediction may seem like pure nonsense. We think we have our economy in our own hands, but the reality is that it is not and it has never been. In the following passage it behooves us to take note of the word—”instant.” “At what instant I shall speak concerning a nation, and concerning a kingdom, to pluck up, and to pull down, and to destroy it; If that nation, against whom I have pronounced, turn from their evil, I will repent of the evil that I thought to do unto them.” (Jeremiah 18: 7-8) If you happen to be bewitched, bothered and bewildered by the message here, then let me offer the short version. Very hard times are coming!

Rev Michael Bresciani is a Christian author and a columnist for several online conservative and Christian news and commentary sites. His website is The Website for Insight covers current events, politics, Christianity, movie and book reports and much more.