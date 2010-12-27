Gore and other high profile climate frauds continue to furiously beat the drums of global warming alarmism

Al Gore, Our Melting Planet and the Blizzard of 2018

Crying wolf … every decade or so

Halfway around the world, the Winter Olympics in South Korea rivaled the coldest Games ever, and Russia had to call out the army to help Moscow dig out of what was described as “the snowfall of the century.” Elsewhere, 13,000 tourists were stranded as heavy snow blocked all routes from a Swiss ski resort, and the Sahara Desert was blanketed with 15 inches of snow. Flashback to just four years earlier, 2014, when The New York Times, a charter member of the climate crisis cabal, ran a terrifying article that predicted “the end of snow.” That dire forecast was preceded 14 years earlier, in 2000, by the UK Independent, another charter member of the climate crisis cabal, which reported that “Snowfalls are a thing of the past. Children just aren’t going to know what snow is.” In attempting to explain away the Blizzard of 2018, Al Gore said, “This is exactly what we should expect from global warming.” In his 2006 climate scaremongering movie, An Inconvenient Truth, he made no mention of exceptionally cold winters as a consequence of global warming. That was a totally new claim, one he pulled out of thin air when multiple frigid winters made a mockery of his prediction that cold winters and snow would disappear. Dating to the early 1980s, Gore and other alleged experts have told us that the climate battle must be won “in the next decade” or by some future year, with no ifs, ands or buts regarding the contrived deadline. As reported by Climate Depot, citizens of western democracies have been the targets of a continuous barrage of grossly inaccurate climate warnings, each followed by more of the same: ● 1982: UN issues its first climate “tipping point” prediction, says time running out to save planet.

● 1989: UN issues revised tipping point, says only 10 years left to save planet; 19 years later, UN issues ANOTHER tipping point, says only 15 years left to save planet.

● 1989: Senior UN official Dr. Noel Brown: “Entire nations will be wiped from face of Earth” if no action taken by 2000.

● 2006: Al Gore issues doomsday warning: “Less than 10 years to save Earth.”

● 2007: UN IPCC chief Rajendra Pachauri says tipping point imminent, planet to perish if no action taken by 2012.

● 2009: NASA climate scientist Dr. James Hansen: “Obama has only four years to save planet.”

● 2011: Prince Charles: “Only 96 months left to save the world.”

● 2019: UN General Assembly President María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés: “Only 11 years left to save planet.”

● 2019: U.S. congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: “World will end in 12 years if no action taken.”

● 2020: Presidential candidate Joe Biden: “Only nine years left to save Earth.”

Gore: “I saw fish from the ocean swimming in the streets of Miami” For four straight decades, a Who’s Who of climate carnival barkers have issued a constant drumbeat of apocalyptic warnings that climate collapse is “imminent” unless voters agree to stratospheric carbon energy taxes that will radically alter the lifestyle of all but the wealthiest Americans. If these global warming quacks have you trembling in fear, here’s a slice of Earth’s climate history that will give you peace of mind. During the Pliocene Epoch—2.5 million-to-5.3 million years ago—global average temperatures were 2-3 degrees Celsius higher than today, and there were no humans using fossil fuels way back then. There’s nothing this climate snake oil salesman won’t say to perpetuate the global warming hoax that’s enabled him to stuff his pockets with a staggering $300 million fortune. At the December 2015 New York Times DealBook conference, he said this: I was in Miami a few weeks ago, and on a sunny day, fish from the ocean were swimming in some of the streets. The melting ice has now raised sea level to the point that quite a few coastal cities are already experiencing this.









Gore was right about one thing. There were fish from the ocean swimming in the streets of Miami. Was the unusual incident the result of rising sea level caused by melting polar ice, as Gore told The New York Times? Not according to the National Weather Service. As disclosed by RightScoop.com, TV-7 News in Miami reported the following NWS statement: South Florida has been under a coastal flood advisory since Monday because of high astronomical tides due to the lunar cycle. In other words, the flooding of Miami’s streets was caused primarily by the moon, not global warming. According to NWS meteorologist Brad Diehl, the temporary flooding gradually receded when the moon entered its waning gibbous phase. And, Diehl said, it wasn’t just the moon that caused flooding—easterly winds pushing water ashore and a slower Gulfstream also contributed. An attempt to frighten low information voters to think that the flooding in Miami was proof that the much-ballyhooed “tipping point” was at hand, Gore’s dissembling claim was trumpeted as gospel truth throughout the complicit western media. “Less than 10 years remain blah, blah, blah.” In a May 24, 2006 appearance on NBC’s Today show, Gore told host Katie Couric that the World Trade Center Memorial would soon be under water. A decade and a half later, and even though its subterranean lower level was flooded in October 2012 by the transient weather event know as Hurricane Sandy, the Memorial is nowhere near being “under water.” 2006 was also the year that Gore terrified the world’s children by declaring a “point of no return” and issuing a doomsday warning that “less than ten years remain to save Earth.” That ten-year window of doom closed five years ago and Earth is still here, no closer to its demise than in the early 1980s, when human-caused global warming hysteria first reared its ugly head. Not a single one of Gore’s cataclysmic predictions has come even close to happening. Without assistance from a totally corrupt western media, the global warming hoax would have been blown out of the water decades ago. Yet, Gore and other high profile climate frauds continue to furiously beat the drums of global warming alarmism. Why do they persist? Because they hope that relentlessly repeating the same lie over and over and over again—a voting majority of useful idiots will believe it.



