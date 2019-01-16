In December 2018 Gore kicked off his live 24-hour broadcast calling for solutions to man-made global warming in early December as waves of protests against the very types of policies Gore champions rocked major French cities

Al Gore's Antics



Scare the public to get their attention- truth be damned! The world, for all its imperfections, is in a much better shape then we might think. That doesn’t mean there aren’t real concerns. But when we worry about everything all the time instead of embracing a worldview based on facts, we can lose our ability to focus on the things that threaten us most. In large part, it is because of our negative thoughts, our instincts to notice the bad more than the good. We are subjected to a never-ending cascade of negative news from across the world. So says Hans Rosling in his recent book Factfulness. 1

And speaking of negative news, Rosling was on a program with Al Gore. Gore suggested to Rosling that he should add some fear to his presentation. Rosling rejected this as being against his principles. Not so with Gore who thrives on bad news and fear mongering. Al Gore played very loose with the real facts in his award winning documentary, An Inconvenient Truth. Christopher Moncton itemized 35 ‘inconvenient truths’ in the documentary. 2 As the result of a lawsuit in England, teachers have to make clear that the film is a political work and promotes only one side of the argument.3 Notes Anthony Watts, “The worst part of the Gore scam is that almost all school children in Canadian schools were entertained by being forced to view An Inconvenient Truth. What is still happening is that many children are being fed a diet of global warming/climate change BS in our schools.” 4 In 1993 Gore said that ‘one-half of all species could disappear in our lifetime.’ 5 Gore quoted a researcher in 2008 who predicted there was a 75 percent chance the North Polar ice cap would be completely ice free in five years. Turns out that Arctic sea ice came nowhere close to disappearing during the summer minimum, and has rebounded to be withing 2 standard deviations in the last few weeks. This is now ten years after the doomsday prediction. 4

In 2014 Gore noted that Germany, Europe’s industrial powerhouse, where renewable subsidies were especially high, generated 37 percent of its daily electricity from wind and solar; and analysts predicted this number would rise to 50 percent by 2020. 6 Pierre Gosselin takes issue with this: “This is complete nonsense and it is obvious that Gore, or his researchers, never bothered to check the readily available facts. Just a quick look at Wikipedia and we get the de-fantasized figures on the share of total power (2012) that wind and solar have in Germany.” Wind 8%

Solar 5.3%

Total wind and solar 13.3%

Gore’s claim 37% In fact, all the renewable energies combined; solar, wind, biogas, hydroelectric, etc. amounted only to 25% of Germany’s total energy supplied as of 2012. Already leading officials concede there is little chance of reaching 40% total renewable energy by 2020, let alone 50% with only solar and wind. 7 Gosselin adds, “Far more significant is that Gore totally ignored the dark side of Germany’s renewable energy push. It has caused Germany’s electricity prices to soar, so much so that 600,000 German households are having their power cut off every year. Peter Altmaier, former environment minister under Angela Merkel, said Germany’s renewable energy obligations will cost consumers almost 1 trillion euros by 2030. Gore also forgot to mention that almost every solar module manufacturer in Germany has gone bankrupt, resulting in the loss of tens of thousands of jobs for the future. Gore also failed to tell his rock-and-roll readers in Rolling Stone Magazine that Germany has brought on-line more coal power over the past years in an effort to stabilize its base power supply. Germany CO2 emissions are back on the rise.” 7

In recent times, the city of Georgetown, Texas, which Gore featured in his Inconvenient Sequel film, which was released in 2017, lost nearly $7 million in 2018 on its green energy contracts. Mayor Dale Ross had said going green would save residents money, but now has cost them millions. 8 Gore hailed the city of Georgetown for powering itself with only solar and wind energy, but now the city is in the middle of renegotiating its 20 to 25 year wind and solar contracts to try to get abetter deal. 9 In December 2018 Gore kicked off his live 24-hour broadcast calling for solutions to man-made global warming in early December as waves of protests against the very types of policies Gore champions rocked major French cities. Gore’s concern for the Paris accord came as France delayed implementing global warming policies after violent protests broke out in the City of Lights and other major cities across the country. 10 Tens of thousands of protestors wearing yellow vests took to the streets, clashing with police and lighting bonfires over planned fuel tax increases at the beginning of 2019. The fuel taxes are part of the French government’s carbon tax scheme to fight global warming. Al Gore wants to reverse modernity and save the world from itself through an elimination of its fossil fuel based energy system. The core policy recommendation is a massive punishing carbon tax. Gore would start the tax at $50 per ton, which would increase to $100 per ton over time, essentially destroying the market for continued robust development of the world’s fossil fuel base. Our economic growth and personal well being depends on robust fossil fuel use, so Gore’s plan would destroy these as well. It has never mattered to Gore that ordinary people everywhere have been hurt and will continue to be hurt by his continual efforts to make fossil fuel energy expensive and that the poorest among us are harmed most by the energy policies he supports. 11

Like a good citizen, Gore buys carbon offsets to assuage his high energy lifestyle, and this is good. But here’s the rub. He buys his carbon offsets through Generation Investment Management, a company he co-founded and serves as chairmen. Through his company, he and others pay for offsets. The firm invests the money in solar, wind and other projects that reduce energy consumption around the globe. As co-founder and chairman of the firm, Gore presumably draws an income or will make money as its investments prosper. In other words, he ‘buys ’ his carbon offsets from himself through a transaction designed to boost his own investments and return a profit for himself. James Lovelock, noted scientist, environmentalist, and futurist best known for proposing the Gaia hypothesis, was right about Gore. Lovelock reversed himself: “I was ‘alarmist’ about climate change and so was Gore! The problem is we don’t know what the climate is doing. We thought we knew 20 years ago.” 12 To all those who believed Al Gore back then, do you still believe him today?

References Hans Rosling with Anna Rosling Ronnlund and Ola Rosling, Factfulness, (New York, Flatiron Books, 2018) Christopher Moncton, “35 inconvenient truths: the errors in Al Gore’s movie,” scienceandpublicpolicy.com, October 19, 2007 NoelSheppard, “Court identifies eleven inaccuracies in Al Gore’s An Inconvenient Truth,” newsbusters.org, October 9, 2007 Anthony Watts, “Ten years ago, Al Gore predicted the North Polar ice cap would be gone,” inconveniently, it’s still there,” wattsupwiththat.com, December 16, 2018 Stephen Budiansky, “The Teflon doomsayers,” budiansky.blogspot.com, September 26, 2010 Al Gore, “The turning point: new hope for the climate,” rollingstone.cm, June 18. 2014 P. Gosselin, “Serial; exaggeration Al Gore loses all sense of reality….exaggerates German wind and solar power 178%,” notrickszone.com, June 22, 2014 Michael Bastasch, “Texas city featured in Al Gore’s Inconvenient Sequel lost millions in its green energy gamble,” dailycaller.com, December 18, 2018 Claire Osborn, “Georgetown renegotiating solar and wind power contracts,” statesman.com, December 16, 2018 Michael Bastasch, “Al Gore kicked off 24-hour climate broadcast as thousands rioted in Paris over carbon taxes,” dailycaller.com, December 4, 2018 Fred Palmer, “A fool’s errand: Al Gore’s $15trillion carbon tax,” dailycaller.com. December 4, 2018 Anthony Watts, “Al Gore’s drowned polar bear AIT source under investigation,” wattsupwiththat.com, July 28, 2011

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Jack Dini is author of Challenging Environmental Mythology. He has also written for American Council on Science and Health, Environment & Climate News, and Hawaii Reporter.