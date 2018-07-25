Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Republicans are making fun of me because they’re afraid!

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attacks Israel, calls them the occupiers of Palestine. When pressed on what she meant she struggled to give an answer and then admitted she does not know what she is talking about. pic.twitter.com/e3Uq1eupD3

This, despite that fact that she seems to have no idea what she’s talking about:

By now, you’re aware of “Democratic Socialist” and “young fresh face of the Democratic Party,” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. You can’t swing a dead cat without hitting some left-wing media suck-up who’s singing her praises. She’s allegedly oh-so-wonderful that the future is going to be a radically different place thanks to her political participation. She is, they all say, just what we need. Ocasio-Cortez fever is in full swing.

Ocasio-Cortez also indicated that the unemployment rate is down only because people are working more than one job. That interview and the embarrassing exchanges it contained were mocked – mercilessly and accurately – in the following parody video:

Enlightening & hard-hitting interview with Socialist “it girl” and fellow millennial, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. pic.twitter.com/4txoxwqql6 — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) July 23, 2018

Now, Ocasio-Cortez is trying to pretend that the parody is being presented as fact. She’s claiming that it’s some sort of “fake news” thing designed to make people think she’s not so bright, because people are “scared” of her…

Republicans are so scared of me that they’re faking videos and presenting them as real on Facebook because they can’t deal with reality anymore.



Here’s one bonafide truth:

Election Day is November 6th. https://t.co/Z7MfisgiWl — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) July 24, 2018

Here’s a newsflash for Ocasio-Cortez. Literally no one on the right is “scared” of her. In fact, it’s just the opposite. We’re laughing at you, and we want you front and center.

The more we can get people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez out in front of the cameras, the better off we’ll all be. Her brand of socialism is toxic to most of the voting populace, she’s not presenting it well even if it weren’t, and it’s dividing the already damaged Democratic Party. In short, while she may get elected in ultra-left-wing New York, she’s doing her broader party more harm than good.

So, please. Keep it up!