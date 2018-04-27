Stealing from the American people, two years worth of bright moments, positive feelings, hopes and pride in one's country.

Alice in Democratland

For over two years, the country has been painfully forced to sleepwalk through a series of rabbit holes and fairytales concocted out of whole cloth by ruthless leftist Democrats that can’t get over the fact that Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 Presidential election. These radicals, having the mental capacity and maturity as that of a spoiled child, or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have subjected the American people to one embarrassment after another. Launching an imagined investigation with a foundation of actual FISA Court crimes into the non-crime of Russian collusion everyone on Planet Earth except those in Democratland, knows never existed.

Having zero proof, Democrats continue appearing on liberal news networks promising to put Trump behind bars. “I think there’s plenty of evidence of collusion or conspiracy in plain sight,” said Democrat congressman Adam Schiff. California Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who has repeatedly called for Trump’s impeachment, said she can “guarantee” that Trump is colluding with the Russians to undermine American democracy. Yet after two years of intense investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office, not a single person has been indicted due to President Trump allegedly colluding with Russia. In fact, the Senate Intelligence Committee, as well as the House Intelligence Committee, after their own extensive investigations also found no direct evidence of a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia. All of which adds more weight to former President Obama’s statement back in 2016 that his administration found no Russian involvement in altering the outcome of the 2016 election. Knowing that the Mueller investigation is Kabuki theater Democrats have urged everyone to ignore the man behind the curtain, put on the blinders and just continue to “Follow the Yellow Brick Road”, a seemingly never-ending probe that President Trump has correctly identified as a hoax and a witch hunt. It is astonishing to realize that every allegation of collusion, every cable network headline condemning Trump for “treasonist” activity, and every newspaper headline smearing America’s 45th President for working as an agent of Russia over the past two years has been a lie. But what instead has been uncovered are crimes committed by every person associated with bringing the fraudulent “dossier” to the FISA Court in order to spy on the Trump campaign. That’s one headline that’s always missing.

But the fraudulent evidence that went into the creating of the Trump and Russian collusion travesty is just one spoke in the spinning wheel of madness spun by the left. After voting to fund the continued construction of the wall between Mexico and The United States, Democrats suddenly had an epiphany and objected on the grounds, of all things, morality. This coming from a party who could not condemn antisemitism and is comfortable with killing children after birth. But a wall for security reasons was somehow beyond the pale. This politically crafted and embarrassingly phony outrage by Pelosi and Schumer into the bipartisanly supported construction of the border wall with Mexico has shamefully stalled a desperately needed security measure. Possessing the kind of temerity normally seen in people without a conscience, Pelosi, Schumer, and other leftists have made wanting to improve border security comparable to a hate crime. As if any American concerned with safety for self and family was somehow morally bankrupt. It is truly a twisted and demented kind of logic where Democrats indoctrinate college students, young adults, and minorities with the idea that in order to have a moral society, Americans should relinquish safety and subject themselves to added risk and potential disasters that could easily be avoided with the addition of a wall. As far as setting the record straight regarding any moral issues with the construction of the border wall, beginning in the 21st century B.C. with the massive fortified barrier constructed by the ancient Sumerian rulers Shulgi and Shu-Sin to keep out the Amorites, and every wall constructed by other countries since that time has been properly identified by historians as “defensive.”

In an October 2018 article in National Geographic, David Frye author of ” A History of Civilization in Blood and Brick” states, “I would make the case that there would be no writing and nothing as complex as gunpowder without first the construction of walls. The ancient human need for security is one of the fundamentals of life and has to be achieved before we can achieve other things. It was walls that gave people the security to sit and think.” Never before in modern history has the construction of border walls by a country ever been categorized as immoral until Democrat speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi identified the southern border of The United States as such. And the corrupt media pretended that such a ludicrous statement had merit. Americans have already given far too much credence to Pelosi’s obviously ridiculous assertion that leaders throughout history should have seen the walls they constructed as immoral and had them taken down. This is insane nonsense only a corrupt media and brainwashed leftist would entertain. And so because of a blinded-by-power Senator from California Americans are facing serious consequences and are at greater risk of terrorist strikes. Nevertheless, the facts keep bouncing off the heads of Democrats as they hold on to the fantasy of Trump’s guilt. And the key word is fantasy because when one steps back and looks at the reality of the Trump Presidency to date, all that is real and tangible are economic and international success stories. If the malicious, Alice in Democratland media did not fill the nation with 24/7 coverage of fake Trump scandals, false allegations, and negative hype, by all accounts President Trump has been having one of the best Presidencies in recent memory. The sad result in the efforts by Democrats to muddy the waters is that important matters directly impacting American lives have taken a back seat to the constant childish political ploys of the left. The growing economy, record low unemployment rates and the defeat of ISIS should have been covered as major news stories lifting the spirits of Americans but became virtually invisible. These facts alone should be all the evidence needed for anyone to understand just who controls information and the news cycle and to that end, the leftist propaganda media machine can clearly claim victory. But there is another crime that was committed. One that will never be prosecuted before a judge in any court but no less damaging. And that is the crime of stealing from the American people, two years worth of bright moments, positive feelings, hopes and pride in one’s country.

