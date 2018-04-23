‘Almost speechless’: CNN forced to issue this stunned report as Kim Jong Un begins to open North Korea

If you want to know the definition of “crestfallen,” I’d submit that it’s the look on the faces in the CNN bullpen when the above report ran

We all know what CNN thinks of Donald Trump. After the defeat of Hillary Clinton, they turned their network into a 24-7 drumbeat of shock, rage, hatred, derision and conspiracy theories – all designed to de-legitimize and destroy the President. They’re still clinging to a laughable pretense of “fair and unbiased” reporting, but no one really buys it anymore. Their ratings are in freefall, and with every passing day it gets harder to imagine a scenario where they turn things around. So, it had to crush them to report this… .@CNN says a YUGE win for

That’s just about as close as CNN will ever come to giving Donald Trump credit for anything. Fine, we don’t trust Kim Jong Un. Yes, this could all fall apart, they could lie, they could continue their nuclear program in secret, and we could all go back to the drawing board as a result. But remember: Just a month ago, news outlets like CNN were saying we were on the brink of a global thermonuclear war because Trump was tweeting mean, juvenile, insults. Not only have the mushroom clouds failed to materialize, but detractors are now being forced to admit that it at least looks like Trump is scoring one of the most massive international policy victories in the last 60 years – and he’s doing it without firing a shot. If you want to know the definition of “crestfallen,” I’d submit that it’s the look on the faces in the CNN bullpen when the above report ran. War is good for the news business, and i have no doubt they’d rather see a limited skirmish than let President Trump put a check in the win column.

