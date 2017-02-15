America Needs Religious Revival or Accept Collapse Into Dustbin of History

The revolution in the spiritual life of America began within a decade of the preaching of celebrated Benjamin Colman in Boston in 1730, called the Great Awakening…It was a passage of history that involved the concerted effort of military force evinced in the Revolution and the articulation of the principles of free government; these principles inspired creation of a national community and became the grounds of a political orthodoxy called republican and constitutional government.

These revivals influenced society: “The major effect of the Awakening was a rebellion against authoritarian religious rule which spilled over into other areas of colonial life.” Colonial pulpits educated the people why and how to rebel against British tyranny, according to Ellis Sandoz in Political Sermons of the American Founding Era . Vol. 1 (1730-1788):

What historians call “the first Great Awakening” is best described as a revitalization of religious piety that swept through the American colonies between the 1730s and the 1770s…relying on biblical revelation rather than human reason.

Judgment of God

Josiah’s Revival: Israel’s King Josiah was crowned at 8. At 18, God’s Word was discovered at the abandoned Temple:

In the 18th year of King Josiah’s reign…Hilkiah the high priest said, “I’ve found the Book of the Law in the temple of the Lord.”... When the king heard the words of the Book of the Law, he tore his robes. He gave these orders…“Go and inquire of the Lord for me and for the people and for all Judah about what is written in this book that has been found. Great is the Lord’s anger that burns against us because those who have gone before us have not obeyed the words of this book; they have not acted in accordance with all that is written there concerning us.”

Josiah then led a cleansing of Israel ordering all pagan shrines destroyed, and faithfully removed everything Yahweh banned. God blessed Israel by delaying his judgment until Josiah died.

Judgment of God: Is America under the judgment of God? Josiah’s story indicates the wrath of God burns against the great sins of a society. Why should America be any different? Consider our countless struggles with disease, poor leadership, socialism, racism conflict, doling pointless trillions, selling influence to China, and spiritual malaise. Is it really crazy to suggest God is judging America? How can there be any other explanation? We are lost, but our colonial forefathers believed if we turned to God, repented and reformed, we could return to the good graces of the Lord before total destruction. So, please pray for revival!