In the Founders time it was the British. In our time it is the corrupt government we have allowed to be installed. Washington’s words are just as meaningful today as they were 250 years ago. But, are we listening?

America, No Longer a Judeo-Christian Nation

The results of a 2020 Gallup Poll demonstrates that the United States of America is no longer a Judeo-Christion nation. According to this poll, only 47% of Americans admit to membership in a religious institution. A 2017 study suggests of the top three religious sects, 70.6% of those are Christians, 1.9% are Jewish, and 0.9% are Muslim. When doing the math, this means that only about 34% of Americans are committed to Judeo-Christian morals and values.

“Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” ~ John Adams

liberal, progressive, Marxist, Democrat, secularists are winning the race to destroy the America The bad news is that in 2021, the liberal, progressive, Marxist, Democrat, secularists are winning the race to destroy the America our Founding Fathers gave us 240 years ago. Did you notice I said winning, not won? The fall from 70% church members (1999) to present levels only took 22 years. I am optimistic that our Judeo-Christian minority still has the ability to turn America around, if collectively, we set our minds to take the necessary action.



The operative word is action. Prayer alone won’t get it done. Wringing our hands and whining to other Christians won’t get it done. Christian soldiers must rise up and get it done.

“Be watchful, stand firm in faith, act like men, be strong.” 1 Corinthians 16:13

That means it is time for both Christian men and women to pull up their big boy or girl pants and take the fight to everyone we know. Not just the people you know that agree with you, but everyone you know. Will it take you out of your comfort zone? Oh, yes! Will it jeopardize relationships? No doubt. But please remember, Jesus did it.



And don’t forget our Founding Fathers risked their fortunes, their lives, and their sacred honor to provide the nation in which we were fortunate enough to grow up. Most important, do you want your children and grandchildren to grow up in our America or the Venezuela like Marxist American the secularist Democrat Party is building for them?

“But if the laws are to be so trampled upon with impunity, and a minority is to dictate to the majority, there is an end put at one stroke to republican government, and nothing but anarchy and confusion is to be expected thereafter.” ~ George Washington

Marxist chaos and violence of last summer As a teenager, I signed up and went to war to support the goals of America. I was then risking my life. Today we have a far more dangerous set of circumstances for our country with far less physical danger, at least for now. This current fight is primarily for the hearts and minds of former Christians that need to be induced to return to church and the Judeo-Christian morals and values that originally made America the greatest, most generous, and most loving country on the face of the earth. Simultaneously, we need to throw the Marxist Democrats out of office and curtail the individual liberty theft by the elitist surrogates of these Marxist politicians. We have a small window in time to accomplish this in a loving, peaceful manner, but not much time.



If the Marxist chaos and violence of last summer reemerges on a larger scale and the state and federal governments fail to appropriately deal with it, anything could happen. Law abiding American patriots could potentially step in where law enforcement is absent, if the government declines to or can’t protect American lives and property, American citizens have the Constitutional Right to protect themselves and their property.

"The time is now near at hand which must probably determine whether Americans are to be freemen or slaves; whether they are to have any property they can call their own; whether their houses and farms are to be pillaged and destroyed, and themselves consigned to a state of wretchedness from which no human efforts will deliver them. The fate of unborn millions will now depend, under God, on the courage and conduct of this army. Our cruel and unrelenting enemy leaves us only the choice of brave resistance, or the most abject submission. We have, therefore, to resolve to conquer or die." ~ George Washington

