By Nadra Enzi —— Bio and Archives--March 1, 2021
In 2008, inspired by lifelong love of epic fiction which is the American superhero genre and folks actually dressing up in real life as superhero activists, I selected the name “Cap Black” as an umbrella under which safety advocacy and outreach operated. The “Black” in Cap Black means, Brotherhood-Loyalty-Ability-Courage-Kindness, five principles available to anyone regardless of color.
It’s been a wild ride. The Depression during the second term of George W Bush set the bleak backdrop for homeless outreach and political advocacy as Occupy Wall Street factions sprouted across the country.
Obviously, I’m not a conventional conservative. Bounty hunting, speaking up for police in anti police neighborhoods and speaking out against community crime and prejudiced policing aren’t usual endeavors for conventional conservatives.
Clearly, I travel a path less followed. LOL
Through it all, I cling to the knowledge that as an American, I must strive to save myself and help others help themselves when occasions arise.
These occasions are quite often lately.
Americans are real superheroes and our challenge is can we save the day against poverty and depression super spread by pandemic policies?
God is our superpower and values the grab clothing beliefs and actions clawing back against these trying times.
Regardless of whether or not we wear flashy outfits or have fancy nicknames, it’s up to us to save the day!
Nadra Enzi aka Cap Black is a contributor to Canada Free Press, a security writer on touchy topics and an anti-crime activist.
Greetings fellow hostages from the ‘hood Conservative!!
Nadra Enzi aka Cap Blackcfp:
