America’s 21st Century Awakening

The title above is wishful thinking without which it would read “America’s 21st Century Demise”. The choice between the road leading to awaking v. demise is in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court. It alone is the last hope for justice in a Presidential election that was thoroughly corrupted by a political party whose hatred for President Trump, based solely on what he’s been trying to do, has led to extremes only short of assassination.

The mayors of many Big Blue Cities have, by their inaction, become the facilitators of that economic destruction The U.S. Presidential Elections of 1824 and 1876, post-12th Amendment, were dicey, but 2020 eclipses both and is the new standard for election corruption. If left to stand, the Biden-Harris administration will usher in a dark age to the land of the once free and brave. The Pledge of Allegiance to the flag will no longer align with “the Republic for which it stands, one nation, under God, with Liberty and Justice for all”. That will be exposed as a complete lie. If the division within the nation matched the geographical alignment of the 1861-1865 American Civil War, the shooting would have already started. But because it doesn’t, this is, to date, an unarmed division. The focus of hostility has been centered in the downtown commercial centers of several Big Blue Cities where the windows of high-end national chain stores have been smashed, along with many small businesses—the biggest losers in the economic carnage to date. The mayors of many Big Blue Cities have, by their inaction, become the facilitators of that economic destruction. And, their citizens have, to date, shown little interest in their mayoral and city council negligence. Their police back away from law enforcement, not because they want to, but because they are so ordered. In the midst of a pandemic of clear origin but unidentified motive, 2020 will be the year when the unity of America, already seriously damaged by four years of constant hatred toward what Trump has done, driven by the Democratic Party and the legacy liberal media, kept the anger pot boiling.

America at the intersection of freedom and tyranny Then came the desperate, long-planned operation to rig the 2020 election. Which brings the nation to a critical intersection. One path, where the fraudulent election of Biden-Harris (with the eventual elevation of Harris as POTUS) stands, will take America to its Demise, with a sudden slide into increased federal government intrusion into the lives and freedoms of American citizens. As that happens, the nation will become increasingly vulnerable to its international enemies—as the new administration tells us those enemies are imaginary. Ironically, those words will come out of the mouths of the same people who, for four years, screamed that Russia helped Trump steal the 2016 election. Those same people now say there was no international interference in the 2020 election. Meanwhile, many literate Democrat voters echo that claim, and call for unity. As if calling for it will bring it. All that, and more, awaits America down one of the roads at the intersection of freedom and tyranny. The other path continues America’s 21st Century Awakening. Before there was a President Trump, we seldom considered the insidious and corruptive influence of “the Swamp.” If mentioned at all, it was pooh-poohed by the left and its useful idiots—the “independents”. In a nation based on the freedom of the individual, “independents” who align with the enemies of a democrat republic are merely tyrannists-lite.

Both the Swamp and the Deep State are now recognized realities to tens of millions The “Deep State,” once a term discredited by those employed in it, is now acknowledged by roughly half the nation as accurately descriptive. Both the Swamp and the Deep State are now recognized realities to tens of millions. One is a metaphor for the quagmire of corruption where those who leach a living off of federal taxes swim in the darkness of government bureaucracies and institutions too deep for many elected officials, and all average citizens, to know and influence. Awareness has come in the last four years, thanks to Donald Trump. He was unafraid to out America’s internal enemies. After Dwight David Eisenhower, all the U.S. President’s before Trump were complicit by their silence. Ike warned the nation of the “military industrial complex” on his way out of the White House. He knew the danger of the Deep State. Trump awakened a significant part of the American citizenry to the level of corruption most Americans could not see, because they had not been shown. That genie of awareness cannot be put back into the bottle. Not now—not ever. The days of children wanting to grow up to be “G-men” (G-people for the PC crowd) are over.





If the Court fails to validate that pledge, then will come the Demise of America into some form of Civil War The general respect for the “intelligence community,” as though it was a collection of fearless truth seekers who met together for seasonal pot-luck dinners at the local park to play softball and take a break from safe-guarding Americans from foreign attacks (like 9/11 and the Boston Marathon bombing) has evaporated. Now we know that elections—one person one vote—offer a technological free-fire zone for corruption. There’s nothing and no one to stop it. All that remains to retain credibility to the pledge of “liberty and justice for all,” and the legitimacy of elections, is the Supreme Court of the United States. If the Court fails to validate that pledge, then will come the Demise of America into some form of Civil War. And our external enemies will rejoice.



