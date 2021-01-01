Much of the credit for world-renowned atrocities started with something so simple as the elimination of hurtful speech

America's Chosen Path For Unity

Many Americans, particularly those who believe there was fraud in the 2020 election, apparently do not understand the damage unhealthy opinions have on a society looking for unity. Democrats and companies such as Facebook, Youtube, and Twitter have taken steps toward solidarity and, as a result, are faced with the difficult task of vigilantly monitoring language that they believe is subversive and tearing the country apart. Whenever there is change, and preventing hurtful speech for the first time in this country is a significant change, there will be resistance.

Viewpoints in any way threatening to civility will be restricted or eliminated from all media Today, with the cooperation of significant communication companies in America, Congress is committed to making America’s public square safe for everyone by attempting to properly regulate communication while at the same time allowing as much reasonable room for the First Amendment right of free speech. The Democrat Party, with the assistance of social media and mainstream media, is currently taking the lead to control many forms of damaging communication in America: newspapers, magazines, books, public meetings, and rallies, art, music, movies, and radio. Viewpoints in any way threatening to civility will be restricted or eliminated from all media. The success of this pathway toward unity has a rich history. “The Nazi Propaganda Ministry, directed by Dr. Joseph Goebbels, took control of all forms of communication in Germany: newspapers, magazines, books, public meetings, and rallies, art, music, movies, and radio. Events in any way threatening to Nazi beliefs or the regime were censored or eliminated from all media.” according to literature in the Holocaust Museum. In a 2017 article in Russia Beyond, after the Bolsheviks took power in Russia in 1917, one of their first decisions was to limit free speech through censorship. The Soviet government signed the “Decree on Press,” which prohibited publishing any articles criticizing the Bolsheviks’ authority. The Bolsheviks successfully stopped specific speech in the same way today’s social media has successfully eliminated any speech not favorable to a Biden administration. In 1921, the Soviet government created the “Glavlit” responsible for deciding if a book was published or banned. Today, publishers in America such as Simon & Schuster have taken on a similar role by canceling a book by Senator Josh Hawley because they believed his views and opinions should be banned.

Like big tech today, both Nazism and Communism’s initial objective was to ban speech considered offensive Like big tech today, both Nazism and Communism’s initial objective was to ban speech considered offensive. As a result, both Germany and the Soviet Union experienced the unification of purpose and the consolidation of opinions. It should be pointed out that limiting free speech to unify the citizenry is not the only similarity the U.S. has with Nazi Germany. Vilifying a specific enemy from within was also instrumental. For the Nazis, it was the hatred of the Jewish people that became the glue holding the Party together. In comparison, the left and President Biden have chosen white males and any American who supported President Trump as the focal point of hatred. So America is now quickly developing the same self-righteous path that was so instrumental for Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union’s goals to unify their people and deflect any criticism from failed policies. History is repeating itself at a rapid rate. Much of the credit for world-renowned atrocities started with something so simple as the elimination of hurtful speech.

