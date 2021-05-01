Over the past one hundred years, armbands have been frequently employed by authoritarians. Today in an increasingly precarious Republic the control freaks have been using “facebands”

America’s Cultural Revolution



In its own way, the United States of America is suffering the equivalent of Mao’s Cultural Revolution of the 1960s. Ironically, because the Constitution should be proof against such ambitious control freaks. Using fear of disease and global warming. With Mao’s nightmare, every decision was made at the top and mobs of radicals turned all of society upside down. The stated goal was to preserve Chinese communism by purging remnants of capitalism as well as other suddenly undesirable traditions. The result was massive hardship and famine as well as political massacres. Estimates are up to 20 million deaths.

The Left’s attempt to turn America upside down is remarkably brazen The Left’s attempt to turn America upside down is remarkably brazen. And without widespread consent, is inspiring a growing opposition from the public and by a growing number of state legislatures.



To amend a saying from the 1950s: Communists in every country should take a Long March off a short pier.



One oddity with the Chinese disaster was that some 10 million young urban intellectuals were sent to the country. To get by as best they could.



In searching the subject a recent article came up. “America’s Cultural Revolution” by Habi Zhang, a PhD candidate at Purdue University. Published last November by Law & Liberty, it is an interesting account of his awakening to freedom over the past twenty years.



Which contrasts with the unrelenting drive to establish economic and cultural Marxism in the US.



Over the past thirty years, I’ve written a number of articles on the current great experiment in authoritarian government. One observation has been that each country was going authoritarian, each in its own way. From other work, each such experiment completed with the proponents going utterly radical.



The possibility of America reforming busybody socialists came full-stop with the Biden administration. Bad enough under Obama the US has gone suddenly to a very determined full revolution. The Cultural Revolution, the Russian Revolution and the French Revolution come to mind.

Most citizens went to sleep in America on November 3rd. And woke up on November 4th in Venezuela Last Summer, I thought that the political storm seemed like the early days of the French Revolution. And hoped that in accomplishing the equivalent to storming of the Bastille, agitated participants would stop for tea or a glass of wine.



Instead, the left continued becoming even more virulent. Most citizens went to sleep in America on November 3rd. And woke up on November 4th in Venezuela.



The irony compared to China’s forced displacement of 10 million young “intellectuals”, is that millions of Americans are fleeing the trashed inner cores of Democrat cities to more livable regions. Voluntarily. And with the election, radical Dems have grabbed remarkable control.



But it is precarious.



The promotion about COVID hysteria allowed unconstitutional changes to the presidential side of the election. If the Republic is to continue, it will be in the hands of state legislatures and sheriffs. Most importantly driven by ordinary folk, Republican, Democrat or Independent. Who are rather quickly understanding the difference between government “by the people” and government “inflicted upon people”.



The former is self-government, the latter is socialist hell.



In the meantime, it is timely to review the history of banners employed by generations of control freaks. History of banners employed by generations of control freaks

• Some go back to Ancient Rome



• Which was adopted by Mussolini’s Fascists in the 1920s • Then Hitler and his Nazis cooperated with Italy’s Fascists



• And then there was Moscow’s brutal suppression of the Hungarian Revolution in 1956:



• In the late 1960s, China’s Communists began setting a record for state intrusion and murder. With grand displays:



