WhatFinger
CFPSubcribe

Fixing America’s Crumbling Underground Infrastructure

America’s Underground Water Pipes Are Facing An Alarming Corrosion Epidemic

By —— Bio and Archives--May 31, 2018

Global Warming-Energy-Environment | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

America’s Underground Water Pipes Are Facing An Alarming Corrosion Epidemic
As the Trump administration and Congress continue to wrangle over a comprehensive infrastructure package, a new report warns that unless dramatic measures are taken, the nation’s rapidly declining underground water networks will imperil public health and safety.

Signs of stress surface daily in cities and small towns across the country as the roughly 300,000 water main breaks the U.S. suffers annually trigger floods and service disruptions, the report notes. The loss of water service is more than an inconvenience; it causes significant social and economic disruptions.

A report released in March by Utah State University’s acclaimed Buried Structure Laboratory titled, “Water Main Breaks in the United States and Canada: A Comprehensive Study,” points out that “a critical component to public health and economic well-being is our drinking water which is brought to the tap through an elaborate network of underground water distribution systems.” —More…

Please SHARE this story as the only way for CFP to beat Facebook anti-Conservative Suppression.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Infrastructure News -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Infrastructure in the News

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: