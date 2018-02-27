And now, Bowl Cut Jr.‘s swashbuckling attempt to travel abroad as ‘Josef Pwag’

By Dan Calabrese —— Bio and Archives--February 28, 2018
How in blazes could this not work?
Maybe they heard that Hitler had escaped to Argentina, so they figured South America was clearly the way to go. When I look at the photo at this link, all I can think to myself is, “If that guy’s name isn’t Josef Pwag, I don’t know whose is.”
While North Korea’s ruling family is known to have used travel documents obtained under false pretences, there are few specific examples. The photocopies of the Brazilian passports seen by Reuters have not been published before.
“They used these Brazilian passports, which clearly show the photographs of Kim Jong Un and Kim Jong Il, to attempt to obtain visas from foreign embassies,” one senior Western security source said on condition of anonymity.
“This shows the desire for travel and points to the ruling family’s attempts to build a possible escape route,” the security source said.
The North Korean embassy in Brazil declined to comment.
Brazil’s foreign ministry said it was investigating.
A Brazilian source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the two passports in question were legitimate documents when sent out as blanks for consulates to issue.
Four other senior Western European security sources confirmed that the two Brazilian passports with photos of the Kims in the names of Josef Pwag and Ijong Tchoi were used to apply for visas in at least two Western countries.
The only serious question arising from this would have to be: Do members of the Kim clan fear the eventual (or imminent) collapse of their regime and figure they’d better have an escape plan ready? Are they not too confident that anyone would give them asylum?
Gosh, I can’t imagine why. It’s not as if Bowl Cut Jr. has caused no headaches for China and Russia, and while they’re generally glad to cause headaches for the United States, he’s not much good to them as a fugitive.
The most likely asylum location would seem to be Iran, not Brazil. Supposedly the Norks have been quite helpful to Iran in the latter’s quest to build a bomb, so you’ve got to pay a guy a solid by providing him with a flat in downtown Tehran once his hermit kingdom is no more. Or so you’d think. Maybe the mad mullahs have already made it clear they don’t need that kind of trouble with everything else they’re dealing with from their own citizens, so there aren’t many options left and it’s time to swing into Josef Pwag mode.
He’d probably be a big hit in the Brazilian bar scene. They’ll love the hair.
