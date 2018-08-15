Andrew Cuomo tells crowd ‘America was never that great’...and the 2020 ads write themselves

However, the modern Democratic Party has really managed to obliterate the old way of doing things. It’s almost impossible for them to let a day go by without one of their standard bearers – their best, brightest, and most famous faces – saying something just incredibly dumb.

They just can’t help themselves. In any other era, you’d expect to see one or two back bench Republicans, and one or two obscure Democrats, make huge, embarrassing, gaffes. It’s just the nature of the beast. When neophytes spend a ton of time in front of cameras, stuff happens.

Whether it’s Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi, Dianne Feinstein, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders, or Chuck Schumer, one of them is virtually guaranteed to plant a foot firmly in mouth.

Today’s example comes to us from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who managed to shock a crowd of supporters audibly gasp when he said “We’re not going to make America great again. It was never that great.”

As CNN reports:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said America “was never that great” during a speech on Wednesday, drawing criticism from the Republican looking to unseat him in November. Cuomo made the comments in the context of a larger argument about gender equality and women achieving their full potential. “We’re not going to make America great again. It was never that great,” Cuomo, a Democrat, remarked at a bill signing event in New York City. The comment was met by an audible reaction from the crowd. His comments were a response to President Donald Trump’s campaign catchphrase — “Make America Great Again.”

We’ll let you decide whether or not the Cuomo-friendly crowd liked what he said. One thing’s for sure, though. It had to be music to the ears of the people who do ads for Cuomo’s challenger Cynthia Nixon, as well as the folks at the RNC.





