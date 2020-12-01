Coronavirus is the “tip of the spear” in the violent uprising against the United States of America

Anointing of Fauci Signals Triumph of Deep State, Death of America

Ten months into the madness, there are now only two classes of people in the United States: those who tremble at the “national public health emergency,” and those who see Covid-19 being used to destroy America. The first group “wears a mask,” and “socially distances,” and “follows the science.” The latter wonders: “what has happened to this country,” and believes they are watching America go down the drain before their eyes. This catastrophe can be explained by looking at one man: Dr. Anthony Fauci. In fact, the sheeple’s worshiping of this bureaucrat signals the triumph of the Deep State, the “permanent government,” that Donald Trump was elected in 2016 to dismantle, but unfortunately has not. His presidency is now on life support.

Since the beginning, Dr. Fauci has refused to state the obvious In March 2020, on the CBS News show “60 Minutes,” Dr. Fauci, one of the leading members of President Trump’s coronavirus task force, said there was no reason for people to wear a mask and that doing so would “only help people to feel good,” to paraphrase.



This was true because of SCIENCE. However, the Democrats hijacked the science to initiate their heinous takeover of America. Besides wearing a hazmat suit all the time, it is a fact that there is never, ever going to be any way to protect all individuals completely from catching a virus. This is the reason that wearing a face mask should have been a choice from the beginning, if you wanted, to protect YOURSELF, while in public. There is no way that lockdowns should ever have been necessary to “protect” people from a virus that so far 99.9 percent of Americans have survived. The only path was to have society continue, wait for a vaccine, and to isolate anybody vulnerable to the virus, specifically, the elderly, and those with underlying medical conditions, who form the overwhelming majority of “Covid-19 deaths,” and even those numbers cannot be relied upon, because of the politicization of the so-called “pandemic.”



In no time in the history of the world have countries imposed these draconian lockdown measures. So, the question, of course, is why? And the only reasonable assumption is to ruin the great economy that President Trump built and to prevent his certain re-election.



Since the beginning, Dr. Fauci has refused to state the obvious: that the only solution to coronavirus is the development of “herd immunity,” the idea that a virus must go through the population, be survived by most everybody, and then combined with enough people being vaccinated to produce a safe environment, free from further infection.

Fauci: “that umbrella of herd immunity” That is until this Monday, Dec. 14, when Dr. Fauci predicted that the United States could achieve herd immunity against Covid-19 by “the end of the second quarter 2021” after vaccines are more widely deployed, according to NBC News. Fauci called it “that umbrella of herd immunity.” Month after month in 2020, anyone who has championed the notion that any solution for Covid-19 must include some sort of “herd immunity,” has been ridiculed, lambasted, and called callous for wanting millions of Americans to die. So, what changed for Dr. Fauci to finally say the words without equivocation, “herd immunity,” besides that President Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed,” has facilitated several pharmaceutical companies producing Covid-19 vaccines in record time? The Left, and the Democrats, and the Deep State believes that President Trump will no longer be in the White House after Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, 2021. Oh, but what about the recent “spike” in Covid-19 deaths this month, Mr. Freedom-loving, Anti-Masker Guy? Well, it just so happens that the highest months for death in the United States are December, January, and February. We are entering the death season, Covid-19 or not.

Coronavirus is the “tip of the spear” in the violent uprising against the United States of America In the immortal words of Swedish, teen-ager, environmentalist Greta Thunberg, “How Dare You,” dismiss so easily the 300,000 Covid-19 deaths in the United States. Ok, average age of Covid-19 deaths in the United States: 78 years old, which is exactly the average life expectancy in the country. Of those under 65 who have died, 90 percent had two or more underlying medical conditions. Isolating the elderly and vulnerable was always the correct strategy, as nearly every healthy person who caught Covid-19 in 2020 has lived, including this writer. This article can only briefly connect the Covid-19 hysteria to the stealing of the election from President Trump in November. Only that “mail-in” ballots were permitted to be distributed because of Covid-19, illegally frankly, creating the alleged “margin of victory,” for Beijing Joe Biden. We have witnessed a coordinated attempt to steal an election, and it is the radical Left and the media that have used Covid-19 as its implementation strategy for destroying the country. Coronavirus is the “tip of the spear” in the violent uprising against the United States of America. The American People await the president to “Break the Glass,” and fulfill his oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.



