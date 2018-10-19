It appears that the Youth Sin-Nod 2018 has turned out to be another Nod to Sin . A pope wearing a rainbow cross? It’s no wonder that the LGBT community is doing somersaults.



The cross is actually the logo of Latin American Youth Ministry (which is infested with gay activity) but it is derived from the LGBT gay-pride rainbow; a variant of it. Regardless of how Francis means this, it conveys the signal that he supports this lifestyle. Unless he can clarify what he means by this (which of course he’ll never do), people everywhere will see this as an endorsement of LGBT rights.

After all, he has a gay-bureaucracy running his Vatican and even told a gay man in May 2018 that “God made you that way,” not to mention that the Vatican in spring 2017 was home to a cocaine-fueled gay orgy that had to be busted by Vatican police, so what are we to infer?

Vatican gay orgy: 12 facts you need to know

ROME, July 6, 2017 (LifeSiteNews)—A high-ranking Vatican monsignor who is a secretary to one of Pope Francis’ closest collaborators was arrested by Vatican police after they caught him hosting a cocaine-fueled homosexual orgy in a building right next to St. Peter’s Basilica.

Here are 12 facts about the scandal. —More…