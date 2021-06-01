AOC's Civilian Climate Corps bill a $70 billion boondoggle

Why AOC’s crazy plan for a ‘Civilian Climate Corps’ could soon become reality

The liberal darling and self-described socialist, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, proposes too many hair-brained big government schemes for most of us to keep up with.

However, her latest hobby horse, a “Civilian Climate Corps,” could soon become reality. For that reason, we need to understand just how absurd it really is.—More…