WhatFinger

All crises resolved by everyone being unionized ...

AOC's Civilian Climate Corps bill a $70 billion boondoggle

By ——--June 29, 2021

American Politics, News | Disqus Comments | Reader Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

Why AOC’s crazy plan for a ‘Civilian Climate Corps’ could soon become reality

The liberal darling and self-described socialist, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, proposes too many hair-brained big government schemes for most of us to keep up with.

However, her latest hobby horse, a “Civilian Climate Corps,” could soon become reality. For that reason, we need to understand just how absurd it really is.—More…

SHOW DISQUS COMMENTS
CFP Videos -- Bio and Archives

Videos from the ‘Net.