AOC's Civilian Climate Corps bill a $70 billion boondoggle

By CFP Videos ——Bio and Archives--June 29, 2021
It’s time to pass @EdMarkey and @AOC’s Civilian Climate Corps bill.pic.twitter.com/ilzE8IJDcU— Justice Democrats (@justicedems) June 23, 2021
Why AOC’s crazy plan for a ‘Civilian Climate Corps’ could soon become reality
The liberal darling and self-described socialist, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, proposes too many hair-brained big government schemes for most of us to keep up with.
However, her latest hobby horse, a “Civilian Climate Corps,” could soon become reality. For that reason, we need to understand just how absurd it really is.—More…
