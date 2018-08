FBI Corruption

AP: FBI fires Peter Strzok …Finally



Well, it looks like ethically, morally, and probably legally challenged FBI agent Peter Strzok will soon be hitting the unemployment line. …Or possibly jail. …Or, most likely, a publisher’s office to pitch a book. Peter Strzok, famous for texting his mistress about their desires/plans to make sure Donald Trump’s presidency was prevented or undermined, has finally been fired.

Via the AP: The FBI has fired a longtime agent who once worked on special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation after he sent text messages criticizing President Donald Trump to a colleague. Former agent Peter Strzok (struhk) was removed from Mueller’s team a year ago after the text messages were discovered. The FBI had been reviewing his employment. Strzok’s lawyer said he was fired late Friday by FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich. The lawyer, Aitan Goelman, criticized the firing in a statement Monday, saying he was fired because of political pressure and “to punish Special Agent Strzok for political speech protected by the First Amendment.” He said the firing “should be deeply troubling to all Americans.” Asked to comment, Strzok said only: More as it develops, but one has to wonder: What took so long? Why was this guy allowed to languish at the FBI when he was so obviously compromised in terms of his ability to serve impartially? It seems unlikely that someone was so clearly out to destroy the sitting President would be allowed to continue their service, so was there a reason he was kept in place?

