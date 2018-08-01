WhatFinger
Apparently, ‘The walls are closing in’ on President Trump
If the media has a hobby, it’s predicting the political (if not literal) demise of Donald J. Trump.  Thanks, in part, to their pre-nomination efforts, Trump managed to demolish their would-be Queen. Not only did Hillary lose, she was usurped by a man they despise possibly more than any other in human history – and no, that’s not an exaggeration. Their epic ‘self-own’ has resulted in a white-hot rage the likes of which we haven’t seen since Reagan was in office.

“But,” they say, “The walls are closing in.”

They’ve been pining for the destruction of the Trump administration since well before the man took office, and they’ve made their hopes and dreams clear on a daily basis.

Just in case you don’t realize how transparent they are, the fine folks at the Free Beacon have assembled another of their amazing Supercuts.  This time, they’ve assembled predictions of imminent doom for the current President.

…Be sure to keep an eye on the date in the upper left corner.  It makes it just that much funnier.

Democrats, Media Love Saying the Walls Are Closing in on Trump | SUPERcuts!

 

