Are the Anti-Fascists the Real Fascists?

To listen to the radical left, you’d think that the Republicans and the Conservatives were the real “fascists” who are undermining our society, including the people who support that “Hitler Clone”, President Donald Trump. Is that charge true or are those pushing that narrative the ones who are the real “fascists”?

That libel and slander of calling the opposition “fascists”, has persisted up till the present day

Back in 2010, during the height of the “Tea Party Movement”, the left (a/k/a Democrats and Progressives), were accusing that group of using “fascist” tactics in opposing the policies of the media’s fair-haired boy, President Barack Obama. The more the Tea Party pointed out the failings of the Obama Administration the more they were called racists, bigots, and, of course, “fascists”. The great dichotomy of those labels is that wherever and whenever the Tea Party demonstrated, no violence occurred, no property damage happened, and no violence-inducing rhetoric was spoken, no arrests were made by the police, and by the way, whenever the Tea Party left a demonstration venue they left the area practically as clean as they found it (compare that with the left’s version of the Tea Party, the “Occupy Wall Street” (OWS) anarchists who demonstrated around the same time and left mounds of filth and trash).

Two good (or worse examples) of the “fascist” left are ANTIFA (an acronym for anti-fascist) and BLACK LIVES MATTER. They do not demonstrate peacefully, they demonstrate by inciting riots, they damage private property, and they harass law enforcement. They are the ones who use “fascist” tactics by stopping speakers with an opposing point-of-view on college campuses, and other venues, they are the one’s who chant “Pigs in a blanket”, “fry ‘em like bacon” (referring to policeman) and “What do we want, dead cops, when do we want it, now”, and they attack others using violence causing physical injury to others.