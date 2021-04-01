Let's hope common sense will prevail in this racially charged environment in order to prevent retaliation

Are We Heading for a Race War?

No, I’m not trying to be an alarmist, just a pragmatist, from what I’ve heard and seen recently. There are people in our country who base their whole existence on undermining the United States, and most of them are U.S. citizens, not foreign interlopers. Starting in the 1960s, we’ve had a string of violent, anarchistic groups that have caused havoc all around the country leading up to today’s extra violent groups who are using the “race card” to foment disorder. One of the “fathers” of this anarchistic philosophy was the founder of “Community Organizing”, the late Saul Alinsky, whose “Rules for Radicals” seem to be the bible for these “Apostles of Anarchy”. Some of the purveyors of the Alinsky philosophy are the “race baiters” Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton, Minister Louis Farrakhan, and the “Squad” (Cortez, Omar, Tlaib and Pressley), plus the Marxist founders of the BLM (Black Lives Matter) movement, and a goodly contingent of the Democrats in Congress.

Racial arsonists Playing on liberal “white guilt” The catalyst for this racial unrest is the impression that the police are systematically killing unarmed mostly black men (and some women). Playing on liberal “white guilt”, the racial arsonists have encouraged others to use incidents of police killings involving minorities as a justification to riot, burn, and pillage as they proclaim to protest “racial injustice”. For the rare instances of police killing blacks as opposed to the facts, in 2019, out of 10,000 arrests by police officers, there were only 1,004 involved police officer fatalities. Of that total, 41 subjects were UNARMED (.00041% of all arrests). Of those 41 involved police officer involved unarmed fatalities, 19 were white (.00019%) and 9 were black (.00009%). In contrast, 89 police officers were killed in the line of duty. In fact, (FBI statistics) police are 18 1/2 times more likely to be killed by a black man than an unarmed black man would be killed by a policeman. Maybe the “systemic” label should be applied to the killing of a policeman? The two most activist anarchist groups that use the killing of a black man by the police to justify their criminal behavior, are ANTIFA and BLM. These two Marxist/Socialist groups seem to wait for an incidence of police/black killing, whether justified or not, to mobilize their “goons” via social media, to violently protest, not only at the place of the police killing, but around the country as well. One common thread in most all police/black killings is that the victims were mostly people with past criminal records who were resisting arrest and being aggressive toward the police at the time of the confrontation. It doesn’t matter to these violent anarchist groups that the victims that they elevate to be a “martyr”, are right or wrong, they are just looking for an excuse to burn, pillage, and attack the police. All of this anarchy is helped along by appeasing politicians who are intimidated by the threat of violence by ANTIFA and BLM.

The police are under attack all over the country with the false charge of “police racism” The facts of black killings by police are exaggerated by false facts making a dishonest case of “systemic” police racism used to rile up the minority communities against the police. With the George Floyd trial going on and the killing of a black motorist by a female police officer, presumably by mistake in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota are both feeding into the actions of ANTIFA and BLM for the coming late spring and summer of more potential violence. The police are under attack all over the country with the false charge of “police racism”. Cries of “defund the police” resonate in many cities and towns, and many have followed through this past year with the result of a substantial increase in crime in those jurisdictions that are mostly run by Democrat politicians. When the charge “racism” is thrown around willy-nilly , just to inflame emotions, there comes a time when law-abiding citizens will rise up and say enough is enough, and hit back in kind. That would be a disaster if that should happen. It is up to the Democrats, who passively condone the antics of these violent anarchist groups, to stand up and condemn these anti-American activities. Let’s hope common sense will prevail in this racially charged environment in order to prevent retaliation.

