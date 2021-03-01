If not “We the People,” then who? If not now, then when?

Are We In A Civil War?

Throughout my adult life, I thought the United States of America was a peaceful nation and certainly not at war with itself. With the recent events over the last four years and particularly the last four months, I’m no longer so sure about that. For 50 years I have been happily ignorant of the fact that progressive socialist Democrat Party elitists have been in a non-shooting war against the life and liberty loving American patriots and the United States Constitution. Even though it hasn’t been a shooting war, millions upon millions of casualties have occurred in this war.

Progressive Socialist Democrat Party Elitists Since 1973, the progressive socialist Democrat Party elitists have been responsible for more than 61,628,584 assassinations of unborn human beings in America. Did you know that fewer than 2,000,000 Americans have been killed in all other wars since America became a nation? Yes, that’s almost 31 babies slaughtered since 1973 for each American that has died fighting in all American shooting wars. Yup, progressive socialist Democrat elitists make Hitler, Stalin, and the CCP look like pikers. As evil as these facts are, the fact is it isn’t against the law to murder the unborn and in some places, the recently born. This is not a rant about abortion. Abortion is simply one of the indicators to substantiate that we are, indeed, at war.



For the last century there has been some degree of fraudulent voting in national and local elections in America. Certain cities are renown for corrupt elections. Until 2020, people got up in arms about these corrupt elections for about a week. They were then basically laughed off and no serious effort was ever initiated to correct the system and/or punish the corrupt politicians that condoned and endorsed these illegal elections. I mean, who cares if some precincts had 20% more votes than registered voters? Well, American patriots, the chickens came home to roost, big time, on November 3, 2020. We kicked the can down the road one too many times.



Then on January 6, 2021, when progressive socialist Democrat operatives (BLM leaders) infiltrated a peaceful American Patriot rally in Washington, DC, for the sole purpose of starting violence, the game was changed. The war was ratcheted up to a new level. Then on the same day the Speaker of the House announced a move to impeach the President who was leaving office in two weeks anyway. That was a blatant declaration of war against President Trump and 80 million patriotic American that were supporting him.

Billionaire Tech Company Elitists Control Social Media The latest move by the progressive socialist Democrat Party elitists has been the curtailment of free speech using the billionaire tech company elitists that control social media. By banning any speech they disagree with, they have killed free speech as effectively as if the government did it directly. If the US Congress doesn’t stop this, they are endorsing these actions and, in effect, violating the First Amendment to the United States Constitution. But who is going to stop them?



We Americans have gotten quite good at kicking the can down the road when hard issues have to be dealt with. The progressive socialist Democrat Party elitists are nothing more than bullies we have refused to deal with up until now. These bullies need to be dealt with like any other bully. Collectively, we need to turn around and punch these bullies right square in the nose and repeat as necessary until we, figuratively, beat the living daylight out of them until such time as, “We the People” regain control of our government. Remember, bullies are not very resilient when stood up to. We can’t allow the bullies to remain in control of our federal government, there is no other way.



Do “We the People” have the right and responsibility to take direct action against a rogue government? Take an hour and read the United States Constitution and all the Amendments, then consider these words.



How many of your rights are being denied right now? “The power under the Constitution will always be in the people.” ~ George Washington “The issue today is the same as it has been throughout all history, whether man shall be allowed to govern himself or be ruled by a small elite.” ~ Thomas Jefferson “When a government betrays the people by amassing too much power and becoming tyrannical, the people have no choice but to exercise their original right of self-defense — to fight the government.” ~ Alexander Hamilton “The ultimate authority resides in the people, and that if the federal government got too powerful and overstepped its authority, then the people would develop plans of resistance and resort to arms.” ~ James Madison “Resistance to tyranny becomes the Christian and social duty of each individual… Continue steadfast and, with a proper sense of your dependence on God, nobly defend those rights which heaven gave, and no man ought to take from us.” ~ John Hancock



“It does not take a majority to prevail… but rather an irate, tireless minority, keen on setting brushfires of freedom in the minds of men.” ~ Samuel Adams How many of your rights are being denied right now? How many rights have the progressive socialist Democrat Party elitists promised to take away directly? How many additional rights will they take away after they pack the Senate with more Democrat Senators, by adding new states? How many more rights will they take away after they pack the Supreme Court? They have promised to do both. Are “We the People” going to allow them to inflict this on us?



If not “We the People,” then who? If not now, then when?



SHOW DISQUS COMMENTS