Arizona Gov. Ducey appoints former Sen. Jon Kyl to replace John McCain

And at least they won’t have to show him where the bathrooms are:

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has picked former Sen. Jon Kyl to replace the late Sen. John McCain.

At a news conference Tuesday, the Republican governor said Kyl committed to serve through the end of the year and added that he hopes the ex-lawmaker will serve longer. Kyl, 76, represented Arizona in the Senate for nearly two decades before retiring in 2013. He stressed that he “will not seek this seat in 2020” in a planned special election.

Kyl spent time as the chamber’s second-ranking Republican, and served his entire tenure in the Senate alongside McCain. McCain, the longtime Republican senator and former GOP presidential nominee, died late last month after a struggle with brain cancer.

“We’re all saddened by the circumstances that required this appointment and appreciate that there was only one John McCain,” Kyl said, adding that he wants to take care of “unfinished business” before the Senate including judicial nominations.