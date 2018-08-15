WhatFinger
CFPSubcribe

School parking lot accident kills parent, injures students

Army veteran mom of 2 dies after being struck by car while trying to protect her kids, officials say

By —— Bio and Archives--August 15, 2018

American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

A Texas mother was killed Monday when she was struck by a vehicle while trying to protect three children—including two of her own—on the first day of school, officials said.

Kharisma Ashlee James, who was an Iraq War veteran and a nurse, died in the tragic accident in the parking lot of Tippin Elementary School, El Paso Times reported. The 33-year-old was picking up her two children, ages 6 and 7, when a vehicle began accelerating toward them. James jumped in front of her two children and a 10-year-old, officials said.—More…



Please SHARE this story as the only way for CFP to beat Facebook anti-Conservative Suppression.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Fox News -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Breaking News, Latest News and Current News from Fox News. Breaking news and video. Latest Current News: U.S.,

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: