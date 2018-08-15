Army veteran mom of 2 dies after being struck by car while trying to protect her kids, officials say

By Fox News —— Bio and Archives--August 15, 2018
A Texas mother was killed Monday when she was struck by a vehicle while trying to protect three children—including two of her own—on the first day of school, officials said.
Kharisma Ashlee James, who was an Iraq War veteran and a nurse, died in the tragic accident in the parking lot of Tippin Elementary School, El Paso Times reported. The 33-year-old was picking up her two children, ages 6 and 7, when a vehicle began accelerating toward them. James jumped in front of her two children and a 10-year-old, officials said.—More…
