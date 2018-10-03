As Kavanaugh circus drags on, polls show Democrat edge in voter enthusiasm has completely vanished

It’s a little early to conclude this is going to bazook Democrats at the ballot box in November – that’s a long time for something else to grab the headlines or for people to simply forget how disgracefully they’re acting right now – but if they were hoping their attempts to smear Brett Kavanaugh were going to help their chances in November, they might want to think again :

There are consequences for acting in an utterly disgraceful manner, especially when you’re hopes of achieving power depend on the public’s approval of how you do things.

“The result of hearings, at least in short run, is the Republican base was awakened,” noted Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, which conducted the poll.

But with Democrats already up fired up for this election, the Kavanaugh confirmation fight has apparently had the effect of rousing a dormant GOP base.

The results come amid the pitched and hotly partisan confirmation battle over Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court. Multiple women have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct from high school and college. He categorically denies all the allegations. The FBI is conducting a supplemental investigation into the accusations that is expected to be wrapped up by the end of this week.

Democrats’ advantage on which party Americans want to control Congress has also been cut in half since last month. Democrats still retain a 6-point edge on that question, but it was 12 points after a Marist poll conducted in mid-September.

In July, there was a 10-point gap between the number of Democrats and Republicans saying the November elections were “very important.” Now, that’s down to 2 points, a statistical tie.

So it’s not so much that Democrats’ actions have turned off their own voters – I doubt that’s happened to any serious degree – but they’ve reminded demoralized, unenthusiastic Republican voters of why it would be an utter disaster if these jokers actually obtain the power to chair committees and investigate anything and everything they want for any reason or for no reason whatsoever.

What do you think it was? Maybe Sheldon Whitehouse demanding answers on “boofing”? Maybe Dianne Feinstein sitting on the Ford letter rather than turning it over to the committee chairman and the FBI as she is duty-bound to do? How about Mazie Hirona imploring all men to “shut up,” while Cory “Spartacus” Booker bloviates about how it doesn’t matter if Kavanaugh is innocent or not

Then again, maybe it’s not any one thing. Maybe it’s the obvious sham of an entire political party accusing a man of being a gang rapist for no reason other than their worst nightmare of missing out on a smidgen of political power. If ever there was a bunch you’d feel motivated to make a little effort to prevent from getting power, it’s this one.

It would be beyond perfect if the result this whole sordid chapter was not only that Kavanaugh got confirmed, but that Democrats missed out on taking the House or the Senate because the voters watched this sorry spectacle and became resolved never to let those who perpetrated it be rewarded.

In fact, that’s a hell of an idea.