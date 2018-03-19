As taxpayers flee California, GOP Martha McSally jokes: Hey, maybe we need a wall between AZ and CA

“As we look in Arizona, we often look into the dangers of the southern border,” the Arizona congresswoman said during a round-table discussion at the White House Tuesday.

“But if these dangerous policies continue out of California, we might need to build a wall between California and Arizona as well to keep these dangerous criminals out of our state,” she said jokingly.

In all seriousness, however, she noted that California shouldn’t think the effects of their policies are contained within state lines.

California can’t just “provide sanctuary for these criminals and think that it’s only impacting California dangerously,” she said.