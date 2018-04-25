At 70 – Israel’s economy exceeds expectations

In 2018, Forbes Magazine quoted Warren Buffett (February 26, 2018): “I’m not Jewish, but Israel reminds me of the USA after its birth. The determination, motivation, intelligence and initiative of its people are remarkable and extraordinary. I’m a big believer in Israel’s economy.” According to Forbes, “Buffett just purchased a $358MN stake in Teva Pharmaceutical, 1.8% of Teva’s outstanding shares…. In 2006, Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway purchased an 80% stake in Israel’s Iscar for $4BN, its first international acquisition…. In 2013, Berkshire bought out the remaining 20% for $2BN…. Other Israeli companies purchased by Berkshire include eVolution Networks, creators of wireless network energy savings software, Ray-Q Interconnect, a distributor of electronic components and AgroLogic, a designer of electronic control units for agriculture….”

Amazon’s Israel - Island of Success by Adam Reuter and Noga Kainan provides critical data on Israel’s surging economy:

From 1987 to 2017, Israel’s population upsurged from 4.4MN to 8.75MN; GDP – from $35BN to $358BN; GDP per capita – from $8,000 to $41,000; tax burden – from 45% to 30%; foreign exchange reserves – from $4BN to $112BN; national debt to GDP ratio - from 155% to 59%; defense expenditures- from 17% to 4.5% of GDP; US foreign aid (actually, US investment in Israel) – from 7% to 1% of GDP; exports – from $10BN to $102BN; independent energy resources – from 4% to 65% (66% of electricity consumption); desalinated water – from 3% to 50%; annual inflation – from 16% (450% in 1985) to 0.30%; life expectancy – from 75 to 82 years; women’s participation in the job market – from 36% to 58%.

Since the year 2000, Israel’s economy has grown 65% - 2nd best among the OECD countries.

During 2000-2016, the number of wage-earners in the lowest (poorest) ten percent grew by 58%, in the second lowest – 73%, in the third – 45% and in the fourth – 35%.

Israel’s unemployment – 4% - is the lowest in 40 years.

Israel’s median age is the youngest among the OECD countries – 30.

Israel’s fertility rate is the highest among advanced economies – In 2017 the Jewish rate (3.16 births per woman) exceeded the Arab rate (3.11), while the ultra-orthodox rate declined moderately and secular rate surged. In 1969, the Arab fertility rate was 6 births higher than the Jewish rate.

Brain drain? During 1980-2010, 30,000 Israelis with academic degrees left Israel for a year+, while 265,000 Olim (Jewish immigrants) with academic degrees settled in Israel – a net gain of 235,000.