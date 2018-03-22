At least three of the 800 illegals warned of impending arrest by Oakland Mayor have re-offended

Back on March 6th, Dan told you about how Libby Schaaf, Oakland’s Democrat mayor, decided to warn 800 illegals of an impending ICE raid.

Now, just 14 days later, we’ve learned that Ms. Schaaf’s supposed pledge to keep her community “safe” has not aged well. Some of the criminals she warned have committed fresh crimes. ...And, yes, just as before, that includes violent offenses.

Another illegal immigrant from Mexico, previously deported in 2014 for a conviction for armed robbery, also evaded capture.

Another who evaded capture had a conviction for sodomizing a drugged victim in 2012, as well as a DUI from this year—that Mexican citizen had also been previously deported in 2013.

One Mexican citizen had convictions for unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and a conviction for driving under the influence (DUI), and had been deported in 2003.

This allowed a wide range of criminals - including violent offenders - to not only remain in their “sanctuary city,” but to escape justice as well.

Three of the 800 illegal immigrants who managed to escape last month’s enforcement sweep in the San Francisco area have already gone on to commit new crimes, notching charges of robbery, drunken driving and spousal abuse, the government’s deportation chief said Tuesday. Thomas Homan, deputy director at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, blamed California’s new sanctuary laws with creating a culture of leniency that emboldened Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf to issue her public warning that ICE officers were operating in the bay area. “Three of the people we couldn’t locate have since reoffended,” Mr. Homan announced at a White House roundtable called by President Trump Tuesday to put pressure on sanctuary cities to drop their policies.

Progressives will no doubt argue this is “only” three out of 800, to which the proper response should be: “How much spousal abuse, robbery, and drunk driving should a citizen be allowed to aid and abet?”

After Schaaf’s initial warning, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said she should be “ashamed” of her actions. Since then the feds have supposedly been making determinations regarding potential charges. We’re still waiting hear what they decide, but it would seem to me that - if you help a violent criminal escape and he then commits another violent crime - you should at least be looking at some sort of “aiding and abetting” charge.

After all, if a guy robs the local 7-Eleven, and I help him dodge the cops for a week, then he robs the 7-Eleven again, you can bet I’d be facing the legal music…

Why shouldn’t Ms. Schaaf?