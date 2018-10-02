Avenatti’s ‘3rd accuser’ gives disastrous interview – ‘I cannot specifically say’ it was Kavanaugh

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--October 2, 2018
Ever since creepy porn lawyer Michael Avenatti announced that he’d managed to dig up a third Kavanaugh accuser, people were understandably skeptical. Initially, there were sketchy reports about Julie Swetnick’s willingness to come forward. Then we learned her boyfriend had accused her of domestic violence and that she’d been involved in no less than six eyebrow-raising lawsuits over the last 25 years. Brett Kavanaugh referred to her claims as a “farce” and most sane people, even many on the left, seemed to agree.
Now, we have more gasoline to throw on the dying embers of her credibility.
Last night, MSNBC aired an interview with Swetnick and Republicans should send her a thank you note. She not only walked back the substance of her earlier story, but she essentially eliminated her entire accusation. According to Swetnick, she “cannot specifically say” that Kavanaugh did anything to her.
“What happened to me is probably the most horrendous, awful thing that could happen to any human being. My body was violated. My soul was broken. I was not able to have somebody stop when I said ‘no, stop.’ I felt like somebody took me and basically said you’re worthless. You are nothing to us. You are disposable.
I was at a party and I remember that I started not to feel very well – and next thing I know I was shoved into a room and I’m having my clothes torn in different directions. I was touched everywhere. I was physically assaulted in every way you can possibly physically assault a woman. It was horrible.”
The obvious follow-up question then was: Did Brett Kavanaugh do this to you?
After all the allegations, after all of Michael Avenatti’s statements, you would think this would be a slam dunk. You’d expect her to say, unequivocally “yes.” Instead, she goes with “I don’t know.”
“I cannot specifically say that he was one of the ones who assaulted me. But before this happened to me, at that party, I saw Brett Kavanaugh there. I saw Mark Judge there. And they were hanging about the area where I started to feel disoriented and where the room was, and where the other boys were hanging out. And laughing. I could hear them laughing and laughing.
…If Brett Kavanaugh was one of those people that did this to me, there is no way in the world that he should go scott free on this and that he should be on the Supreme Court.”
“IF.” They’re hanging her entire accusation on “If he did this to me.”
“If” Brett Kavanaiugh did this, she’s absolutely right. He shouldn’t get away with it, and he shouldn’t be on the SCOTUS bench. But after weeks of demanding to be heard, after all her sleazy lawyer’s sabre-rattling, that’s not even the accusation she’s making.
The only accusation she actually leveled at Brett Kavanaugh was being at a party where something terrible happened to her. …And guess what? She can’t even get her story straight on that. The people she’s offered as witnesses are either dead, refusing to talk, or denying they know her – while NBC and others have noted that she’s changed her story from her sworn statement.
NBC Reporter Kate Snow: Kavanaugh Accuser Julie Swetnick “Told Us [Things] On Camera That Differ From Her Written Statement”pic.twitter.com/AFA632vRMO— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 2, 2018
Moreover, the people she’s offered as witnesses are not corroborating her story – something that seems to have become pattern. As the NBC panel below suggests, Avennatti begged the media to take his client seriously. He was desperate for air time. So, they gave it to him.
…And this is what they got.
