Avenatti’s ‘3rd accuser’ gives disastrous interview – ‘I cannot specifically say’ it was Kavanaugh

Ever since creepy porn lawyer Michael Avenatti announced that he’d managed to dig up a third Kavanaugh accuser, people were understandably skeptical. Initially, there were sketchy reports about Julie Swetnick’s willingness to come forward. Then we learned her boyfriend had accused her of domestic violence and that she’d been involved in no less than six eyebrow-raising lawsuits over the last 25 years. Brett Kavanaugh referred to her claims as a “farce” and most sane people, even many on the left, seemed to agree.

Now, we have more gasoline to throw on the dying embers of her credibility.

Last night, MSNBC aired an interview with Swetnick and Republicans should send her a thank you note. She not only walked back the substance of her earlier story, but she essentially eliminated her entire accusation. According to Swetnick, she “cannot specifically say” that Kavanaugh did anything to her.

“What happened to me is probably the most horrendous, awful thing that could happen to any human being. My body was violated. My soul was broken. I was not able to have somebody stop when I said ‘no, stop.’ I felt like somebody took me and basically said you’re worthless. You are nothing to us. You are disposable. I was at a party and I remember that I started not to feel very well – and next thing I know I was shoved into a room and I’m having my clothes torn in different directions. I was touched everywhere. I was physically assaulted in every way you can possibly physically assault a woman. It was horrible.”

The obvious follow-up question then was: Did Brett Kavanaugh do this to you?