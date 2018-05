You defy police instructions in that situation, they have every right to shoot you. This guy didn’t get shot because, thanks to Bill, that wasn’t necessary for police to catch and apprehend him.

AWESOME VIDEO: Grandfather with cane trips up armed suspect fleeing from police



You’re welcome. You won’t see anything better than this today. We don’t have the details yet on what he had done or why he was running, but the perp in the video has a gun in his waistband and he’s reaching for it. The cops are yelling at him to stop and to drop the gun, but he just keeps running.

That's when a man identified only as Bill, who walks with a cane and was at the library with his granddaughter, noticed the perp about to run right behind him. We'll let the video take it from there: Bill might have done more than stop this guy from fleeing. He might have saved the lives of some of these officers, or his granddaughter, or himself. One of the most dangerous situations police encounter is when a perp refuses to show them his hands, and refuses to stop reaching for his waist. You hear media and activists complain that police "mistook a cell phone for a gun" or some other nonsense like that, but the truth is that when they encounter a suspect, they need that suspect to show them his hands and to absolutely not reach for his waist, because if he does have a gun, by the time they can discern that with certainty, it may be too late. When you hear the officer tell the perp he could have gotten shot, that's exactly what he's talking about.





