UPDATE: Rosenstein not fired, not resigned. …For now.

UPDATE 3: After a day of “will they won’t they” that would put Ross and Rachel to shame, It turns out “they won’t” – at least for now. No one seems entirely sure what when down today at the White House, but the official story is coming to us via Press Secretary Sarah Sanders:

UPDATE #2: The WaPo is reporting that Rosenstein has offered to resign. No one knows if that offer has been accepted. According to their report, he is headed to the White House right now.

UPDATE: There are conflicting reports about this. One side says he resigned verbally. The other says he refused to resign verbally but is about to fired. Time will tell. Everyone agrees that, one way or another, he’s on the way out.

So, It looks like we get to do this all over again on Thursday.

Whoa. If this is accurate, it’s going to be the first in a series of massive shake-ups that will hit the Mueller investigation and the DOJ in general. According to a new report at Axios, Rod Rosenstein has resigned.

As Axios reports:

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has verbally resigned to Chief of Staff John Kelly in anticipation of being fired by President Trump, according to a source with direct knowledge. Per a second source with direct knowledge: “He’s expecting to be fired,” so he plans to step down. Background: Rosenstein talked last year about invoking the 25th Amendment and wearing a wire during Trump meetings, the N.Y. Times’ Adam Goldman and Michael S. Schmidt reported last week. He denied both allegations.

Obviously, this is still very new. So we’ll have more as it develops.